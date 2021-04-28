Cassper Nyovest is loving his ’expensive dad body'

South African rapper and new dad Cassper Nyovest seems to have put on a few extra kilograms, but that doesn’t stop him from feeling sexy and kitting himself out in fine clothes and custom designer jewellery.

The “Any Minute Now” album-maker took to Instagram to share a video of himself with the caption: “#SexyChubby boys are up 100 points”.

He further commented: “Is this my Dad Body or what?

In the video, Cassper is standing in front of a full-length mirror recording himself to the song “Khuza Gogo”.

He is decked out in a black pants, T-shirt and a bucket hat - but what also caught the attention of his fans was his Schofield “family tree” spinner neck chain and his custom-made diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet time piece and ring.

One fan, Jaega__xv said: “Bring back the 6 pack”.

While porsche_btm said: “That's definitely your dad's body.” 😂😂😂😂❤️🔥🙌”.

And ksteroriginal passed a shady comment, saying: “Now I understand why @princekaybee_sa is calling you shortpan, broer. Your legs are short and you have long arms”.

The “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker and his partner, Thobeka Majozi, became parents when their son, Khotso, was born on September 13, 2020.

Since then Cassper has been in his element about having a child, so the dad body comes at little surprise.