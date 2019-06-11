Cassper Nyovest has become very well known for showing off his body following his weight loss journey. He started off by posting pictures every now and then when he first hit the gym, but now, he drops more shirtless pictures then he drops songs.





However, the star took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will not be uploading anymore shirtless pictures because "its cold".





No more topless pics!!!!! Ai, Its cold guys!!!! Haha — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 11, 2019





Haha! Post 1 last time I want to see something. 😁 — Rumani® (@MrumaDrive) June 11, 2019

Good , the pressure was getting to me 🙆‍♀️😂 — Ashley Serakalala (@ashseraka1) June 11, 2019

We can now flex with our bellies too💃💃 pic.twitter.com/znb0rvco9t — Tharbang🍃🍀 (@Tharbang1) June 11, 2019

Fans are not complaining though with many enjoying his shirtless pictures that show off his abs. And let's not forget the video to his latest single,where he is seen shirtless in most of the video.Of course fans reacted to the tweet with many saying that the cold was no excuse and that he should keep the pictures coming while others said they already had a decent supply of pictures.