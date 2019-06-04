Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest skipped out on this year's SAMAs for a paid gig in Lusaka, Zambia over the weekend. 

This comes after a fan replied to his "off to Lusaka for a show"  tweet asking if he wasn't going to attend the awards ceremony.

The "Move For Me Rapper" then replied by saying that he'd rather take a cheque than attend the SAMAs and that the awards show has no value. 

Another fan replied to this and said, "Eish i was hoping you wouldn't say anything negative, they horned you with an Award, vid doing numbers...please dnt hurt the brand. (sic)" 

To which Nyovest responded: "It's not negative. It's my truth. I would rather get paid to perfom in another country than attend the SAMAs.(sic)"

Even though the CÎROC ambassador chose to skip on the SAMAS he still walked away with the two awards this year. 