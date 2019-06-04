Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest skipped out on this year's SAMAs for a paid gig in Lusaka, Zambia over the weekend. This comes after a fan replied to his "off to Lusaka for a show" tweet asking if he wasn't going to attend the awards ceremony.

The "Move For Me Rapper" then replied by saying that he'd rather take a cheque than attend the SAMAs and that the awards show has no value.

Ain't you going to the SAMAs — *04 JUNE*:. tmg_sheru°. 💯👑 (@thato_tmg) June 1, 2019

Nah, I'd rather take a cheque over a SAMA. It doesn't have any value anymore. https://t.co/gLtOe8fRaR — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 1, 2019

Another fan replied to this and said, "Eish i was hoping you wouldn't say anything negative, they horned you with an Award, vid doing numbers...please dnt hurt the brand. (sic)"

Eish i was hoping you wouldn't say anything negative, they horned you with an Award, vid doing numbers...please dnt hurt the brand — Puisano mashego (@Pui_negotiator) June 1, 2019

To which Nyovest responded: "It's not negative. It's my truth. I would rather get paid to perfom in another country than attend the SAMAs.(sic)"

It's not negative. It's my truth. I would rather get paid to perfom in another country than attend the SAMAs. https://t.co/CUl1H6jEOe — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 1, 2019

Even though the CÎROC ambassador chose to skip on the SAMAS he still walked away with the two awards this year.