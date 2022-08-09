Cassper Nyovest pulled no punches with rude Twitter user

In a recent twar between hip hop star Cassper Nyovest and Twitter user Smokez Beastly (@smokez_beastly), Nyovest threw a few punches. Nyovest is already in the hot seat as he is set to fight popular rapper Priddy Ugly on a date that is yet to be confirmed.

Story continues below Advertisement

@smokes_beastly got tweeps in a frenzy when he cussed at his followers. His account has since been suspended. The post saw a flood of reactions from Twitter users who invited @smokez_beastly for a fight to prove his worth. Nyovest who saw the post then retweeted it and replied it, “Excluding me”.

Beastly took no prisoners, he gave Nyovest a piece of his mind and replied: “You will do f*kol about it. Including you baba. Meet me in the ring Mr iron mike.” I'll definitely give you an ass whopping. You think you nice but you're a terrible boxer with big muscles. That's why your boxing/mma career ain't go no where. Why you aint fighting professionals? Mina I'm not afraid of you. Lemme know knock priddy out and then it's you!!! https://t.co/fHnLObAgPX — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 7, 2022 Nyovest then clapped back and wrote: I'll definitely give you an ass whopping. You think you nice but you're a terrible boxer with big muscles. That's why your boxing/mma career ain't go no where. “Why you aint fighting professionals? Mina I'm not afraid of you. Lemme know knock priddy out and then it's you!!!”

Story continues below Advertisement

Twitter users are amped and wait in anticipation for the big fight dates to be announced.They replied to Nyovest’s Twitter post. @Tebelelo_Lico said: “He can jump in immediately after ass whooping Priddy and get the beating of his life.” He can jump in immediately after ass whooping Priddy and get the beating of his life 🤣🤣. — Lico (@Tebelelo_Lico) August 7, 2022 @BiyelaBrian26 said: “No need to fight this guy bro!”

Story continues below Advertisement