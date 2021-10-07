Cassper Nyovest remembers the day AKA slapped him

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has recounted a brawl in 2015, between himself and fellow hip hop star, AKA. This comes after the star was weighing in on Nota and Stogie T’s recent brawl, the rapper said he felt he made the right choice not to fight back after AKA allegedly slapped him.

“I don’t regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do. “I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life, dawg! I’m rich AF! Who’s laughing now?” he said. I don't regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do. I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life dawg!!! IM RICH AF!!! Who's laughing now? https://t.co/DtIR5t3fAk — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 4, 2021 In case you missed it, Nota, who is a panellist on MTV Base Africa’s SA’s Hottest MCs, shared that he walked up to the By any means rapper at an event because apparently someone told him Stogie had been looking for him.

Nota then claimed Stogie swung at him first, and that was how the fight started. He also made allegations that Stogie punched a woman two weeks earlier. Taking to his Instagram feed, Nota said: “Yes, it’s true, Stogie T thought he could rumble with me … I put him down fast and pinned him to the ground, and I thought about breaking his nose, but on second thought, I thought it was good. “Enough to have him enjoy the rest of the party with a ripped shirt. Why would you swing on me while I’m wearing my platinum edition Fubi x Ali?”

Responding to Nota’s comments, the Broke people rapper shared a statement on his Instagram page. Part of it said: ”Yesterday, at an event touted as bringing hip hop together for the love of the culture, I was minding my own business when Nota encroached my section. “I interpreted this as a provocation and gestured for him to leave and an unfortunate fracas ensued.”

The desire to throw punches is real in the hip hop fraternity because Cassper also revealed that he finally found an opponent to get into the boxing ring with. “Speaking of boxing. I got a match on my table right now. If they bump the cheese up right we might get to entertain people soon. Get this thing started. Plus I need to get back in the gym. This should be fun.” he said. Speaking of boxing. I got a match on my table right now. If they bump the cheese up right we might get to entertain people soon. Get this thing started. Plus I need to get back in the gym. This should be fun. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 4, 2021 While the celebrity boxing match with Prince Kaybee and AKA was called off earlier this year, Cassper still wants to get into the ring with them.