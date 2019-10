Cassper Nyovest reveals Fill Up Royal Bafokeng poster, fans react









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram Local rapper Cassper Nyovest revealed his poster for his Fill Up Royal Bafokeng concert on Monday and fans are living for it. The "Move For Me" rapper announced in August that he would be taking his Fill Up concert series to his home of the North West province in Rustenburg at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. In the poster, Nyovest is half-naked in the traditional wear he donned for his previous concert along with ticket pricing information.

However, one fan noticed that the post didn't feature any sponsors and asked the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper why there are no sponsorship logos.

Nyovest then lamented that he struggles with sponsors every year and that it's hard for a black entrepreneur is SA.

"I struggle with Sponsors every year with Fill up. One would think they would be fighting to be part of the property now but nah, its hard for a black entrepreneur in SA bro. It's so hard!!!! But we soldier on!!! 15 December, we #FillUpRoyalBafokeng."

I struggle with Sponsors every year with Fill up. One would think they would be fighting to be part of the property now but nah, its hard for a black entrepreneur in SA bro. It's so hard!!!! But we soldier on!!! 15 December, we #FillUpRoyalBafokeng !!!! https://t.co/XgfwmBoc6g — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 28, 2019

This didn't stop fans from praising Nyovest for his new poster.

Fill Up Royal Bafokeng is set to take place on December 15, with tickets on sale at Webtickets. They range from R100 to R400.