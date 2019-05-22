Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram



South Africa has its fair share of reality shows. There are those that follow the lives of celebrities and those that follow us regular folk.

The more we are exposed to them, the more we just can't get enough. From "Becoming Mrs Jones" to "Being Bonang," "The Ranaka's" to "Boer Soek 'n Vrou," reality television in Mzansi is really doing well. So it would make sense why any celebrity would want to have their own reality show, right?





Not hip hop giant Cassper Nyovest though. According to the "Remote Contol" hitmaker, reality TV just doesn't pay enough.





A fan on Twitter asked the star if he would consider a reality show, and although he is keen, he said that the money just was not enough.





Yeah but they dont oay enough. I would need them to guap me out heavy for me to shate my personal life like that. https://t.co/vVLqo9u5yU — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 21, 2019

If you do it yourself then you decide how much you pay you 😉. You don’t need “them” — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) May 21, 2019

The tweet caught the attention of Andile Ncube who replied saying:We might not get a reality show about Cassper but at least we get award winning music from him.