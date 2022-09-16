Cassper Nyovest says he will hang up his boxing gloves if he loses to Priddy Ugly

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been sweating it out at the gym in preparation for his upcoming boxing match with rival, Priddy Ugly. Feeling confident, the “Mama I Made It” hitmaker made a bold statement recently saying that he would quit boxing should he lose to Priddy, but wants to face Big Zulu if he wins.

On Twitter he wrote: “I'm fighting Priddy Ugly on the 1st of Oct, that's in 2 weeks at Sun Arena Pretoria. If I lose i will quit boxing forever, if I win I wanna fight Big Zulu next. Nobody want to fight Zulu so ill step up. But first, Priddy Ugly Oct 1st, Sun Arena. Get your tickets!!! Let’s go!!!!” I'm fighting Priddy Ugly on the 1st on Oct, that's in 2 weeks at Sun Arena. If I lose i will quit boxing forever, if I win I wanna fight Big Zulu next. Nobody want to fight Zulu so ill step up. But first, Priddy Ugly Oct 1st, Sun Arena!!! Get your tickets!!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 15, 2022 Mzansi has long been waiting in anticipation for the match to play out. Dates where finally announced last week and the exhibition will include a full weekend experience with events and musical performances from September 30 to October 2. Anticipating a win, Nyovest is calling out to Big Zulu to be his next opponent.

Tweeps took to the comments to respond. @Karabo_Thc said: “You said you going to be on mac g podcast when u lose to naak... it's been 9 months now😑” You said you going to be on mac g podcast when u lose to naak... it's been 9 months now😑 pic.twitter.com/Xvty3Kwo1p — Karabo (@Karabo_Thc) September 15, 2022 @Gvrrithwealth wrote: “maybe you should focus more on fighting on saving your dying hiphop career, just saying, leave the fighting to the real boxers.”

Maybe you should focus more on fighting on saving your dying hiphop career, just saying, leave the fighting to the real boxers — SOLID ICE JEWELLERS (@Gvrrithwealth) September 15, 2022 @smokez_beastly asked Nyovest why he wasn’t next. “😂 i get it im a nobody but bro you cant come to my timeline tell me im next after fighting priddy ugly then drop. I kinda knew i was training for my mahala stufuza. This is the 3rd time you dodging me now? he said. 😂 i get it im a nobody but bro you cant come to my timeline tell me im next after fighting priddy ugly then drop

I kinda knew i was training for my mahala stufuza

This is the 3rd time you dodging me now ? pic.twitter.com/ruNHtX5mGX — Smokez BEASTLY ● (@smokez_beastly) September 15, 2022 Priddy Ugly who weighs 30kg less than Nyovest, posted a picture of himself and other boxers and wrote: “Jozi Maboneng, this is Sparta - Limelight ya le fathla, my soldiers turning dreadlocks into Pasta 🍝”

