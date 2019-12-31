Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest revealed that he will not be collaborating with DJ Maphorisa on "Phoyisa". 

The reasons are not because of some beef the two might have, but due to the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper feeling his own people hate him. 

The star replied to a Twitter user who said that "Cassper has soo many muhf***ers who don’t like him". 

In his response, the "Monate Mpolaye" hitmaker agreed with the user and said, "To be 100% honest, it's the most depressing shit ever. My own people, in my country. The love outweighs the hate but man. Maphorisa called last night, sent me the song & I spent my whole night writing. Woke up 2 twitter saying I should keep my verse so it's fine, Ima keep my verse."
Tweeps and Cassper fans then demanded that he give Maphorisa the verse. 
At the time of publishing DJ Maphorisa is yet to drop "Phoyisa" with or without Cassper's verse.