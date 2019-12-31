Cassper Nyovest says he won't collab with DJ Maphorisa on 'Phoyisa'









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest revealed that he will not be collaborating with DJ Maphorisa on "Phoyisa". The reasons are not because of some beef the two might have, but due to the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper feeling his own people hate him.

The star replied to a Twitter user who said that "Cassper has soo many muhf***ers who don’t like him".





In his response, the "Monate Mpolaye" hitmaker agreed with the user and said, "To be 100% honest, it's the most depressing shit ever. My own people, in my country. The love outweighs the hate but man. Maphorisa called last night, sent me the song & I spent my whole night writing. Woke up 2 twitter saying I should keep my verse so it's fine, Ima keep my verse."

To be 100% honest, it's the most depressing shit ever. My own people, in my country. The love outweighs the hate but man. Maphorisa called last night, sent me the song&i spent my whole night writing. Woke up 2 twitter saying i should keep my verse so it's fine, Ima keep my verse. https://t.co/sNql0sHPtu — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 31, 2019

Hey Wena give us the verse. We need it. pic.twitter.com/uvQHDj9XIM — Munley Nyaz 🇿🇼 (@MunleyNyaz) December 31, 2019

@casspernyovest Relax my G, just Send The Verse. You remember even Your Verse on “Ngud by Kwesta” they said it was trash but they were singing along and the song went as far as Diamond 💎 so Tlogela batho we’re going to 2020 now. We blue tick every negativity pic.twitter.com/iWcY2ZYqCn — IG: Chris_khandizwe_Sibiya (@khandizwe_chris) December 31, 2019

Above everything, I’m happy that Porry & yourself have reconciled & found common ground. The music part is a bonus - do it for your fans that love your work dearly. Forget about the streets. — #GoldenPower 💽 OUT NOW! (@OscarMbo) December 31, 2019

Tweeps and Cassper fans then demanded that he give Maphorisa the verse.At the time of publishing DJ Maphorisa is yet to drop "Phoyisa" with or without Cassper's verse.