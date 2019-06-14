Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram



Local rapper Cassper Nyovest says he not arrogant but confident on his recent appearance on "YO! Raps" on MTV Base.

The "Move For Me" rapper has a reputation on the Twitterstreets for flexing and being labelled as being arrogant. With Nyovest often flexing his stacks and cars on the timeline.





Appearing on "YO! Raps" with Family Tree member and show co-host Nadia Nakai and Scoop, Nyovest was by Scoop if he thinks he's arrogant.





Mufasa then replied: "I'm not. I'm very confident. When I say I'm the biggest rapper on the continent. I am the biggest rapper on the continent."





Nyovest also previously tweeted that he would rather have dinner with Jay Z than R1.4 million in cash.





A tweep then came for him saying that the only reason he said so was since he already has money.





To which the "Tito Mboweni" rapper replied: "Yall think money solves everything. Yall fail to see value in things dat don't have money attached to them so all miss some of the lessons that you need to becum great. That Dinner with Jay Z can turn into so much more than 100k. Im a hustler, i know relationships are important.(sic)"