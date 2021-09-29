Cassper Nyovest says if his shoes can save Anele Mdoda’s life, they can save hip hop

Rapper Cassper Nyovest said that since his Drip RF 990 sneakers saved Anele Mdoda’s life, they can save SA hip hop too. In case you missed it, the 947 radio host injured her left leg over the weekend.

Sharing her experience on her “Breakfast Club” radio show on Monday, she said that after returning from a trip to the Eastern Cape, she had been waiting to be fetched from the airport. “The next thing, I feel the biggest pressure forcing me to the ground. It is the most bizarre feeling, so I think I’m getting mugged, so I turn to grab whoever is mugging me,” she said. “Then I’m on the floor and I’m wondering what is going on. The next thing I feel my right foot is just stuck.

“I’m trying to move it, but it’s stuck. Now I can’t move my entire body, but there’s something on top of me. Guys did I not get hit by a car.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) She said she didn’t sustain any serious injuries thanks to the “Destiny” rapper’s 990 sneakers. Cassper decided to use Anele’s unfortunate situation as an opportunity to make light of comments about SA hip hip needing to be fixed since he’s currently focused on amapiano.

He posted: “Since the 990s saved Anele’s ankle, I’m convinced they can save SA Hip Hop. The Root Of Fame 990s, saving lives!!! #RF990.” Since the 990s saved Anele's ankle, im convinced they can save SA Hip Hop. The Root Of Fame 990s, saving lives!!! #RF990 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 27, 2021 This comes after Costa Titch threw shade at the “Siyathandana” rapper on his IG stories, saying: ”SA Hip Hop is uniting right now. If you jumped ship, stay there and let us fix what you broke. – respectfully.” Cassper responded to the “Super Soft“ rapper’s slight jab and said: “Apparently Hip Hop don’t need Cassper Nyovest!!!