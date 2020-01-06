Cassper Nyovest schools UK star Charlotte Crosby on 'SA jungle' comment









Charlotte Crosby and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has come out and set the record straight on whether or not Africa is a "jungle". The star criticised "Geordie Shore" star Charlotte Crosby after she referred to South Africa as a jungle.

Crosby has become somewhat of a reality television queen after her stint on "Geordie Shore".





Following her exit from the show, she even went on to star in her own reality show, "The Charlotte Show".





This weekend the former "Celebrity Big Brother" winner took fans by surprise when she revealed that she had joined the cast of "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! Australia".





Although named Australia, the show was actually filmed in South Africa and Crosby will compete against other stars like Rhonda Burchmore and Tom Williams.





Crosby announced that she was apart of the new show via Twitter.





In the post she said, "Wondered why I’ve been quiet?!?! IM ONLY GOING IN THE GOD DAM SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE for @ImACelebrityAU finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore. See you soon my jungle buddie".

Wondered why I’ve been quiet?!?! 🦁🦒🦓🐆 IM ONLY GOING IN THE GOD DAM SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE for @ImACelebrityAU finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore 😂😂😂😂😂 see you soon my jungle buddies ❤ #ImACelebrityAU pic.twitter.com/8L7NNMrVSe — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) January 2, 2020

Amasimba!!!! What Jungle wena Charlotte ? Come correct!!!! Africa is not jungle!!!! https://t.co/JV3HcmDoz5 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 5, 2020

Uyanya lomlungu pic.twitter.com/RP6K7CaSr2 — ㄥ乇乇 (@IamLeeCore) January 5, 2020 What South African Jungle?! — miss vanjie (@taahira_k) January 4, 2020 Where is the jungle in South Africa ? Yhuu ha.a mtase — Sibo Ndarala (@Sibondarala) January 3, 2020 Wow! Twitter streets can be rough and tough indeed. People will comment blindly on things they totally don't understand. pic.twitter.com/eV5JQaIdEX — Mdaka wa Mdaka🇿🇦 (@ThomasMdaka_) January 5, 2020 She doesn't know that even Mufasa o dula in a mansion — Stats the Ruler (@Stats_23) January 5, 2020 Crosby is no stranger to South Africa, she visited Cape Town two years ago as a part of her own reality TV show and was rushed in an ambulance to the hospital after she broke her nose.

Many social media users asked Crosby which South Africa she was referring to as Mzansi has no jungle but it was Cassper Nyovest's response that got everyone talking.After the "Move For Me" star told Charlotte to "come correct", fans expressed their opinions.