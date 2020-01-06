Cassper Nyovest schools UK star Charlotte Crosby on 'SA jungle' comment
Many social media users asked Crosby which South Africa she was referring to as Mzansi has no jungle but it was Cassper Nyovest's response that got everyone talking.
Wondered why I’ve been quiet?!?! 🦁🦒🦓🐆 IM ONLY GOING IN THE GOD DAM SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE for @ImACelebrityAU finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore 😂😂😂😂😂 see you soon my jungle buddies ❤ #ImACelebrityAU pic.twitter.com/8L7NNMrVSe— Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) January 2, 2020
After the "Move For Me" star told Charlotte to "come correct", fans expressed their opinions.
Amasimba!!!! What Jungle wena Charlotte ? Come correct!!!! Africa is not jungle!!!! https://t.co/JV3HcmDoz5— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 5, 2020
Uyanya lomlungu pic.twitter.com/RP6K7CaSr2— ㄥ乇乇 (@IamLeeCore) January 5, 2020
What South African Jungle?!— miss vanjie (@taahira_k) January 4, 2020
Where is the jungle in South Africa ? Yhuu ha.a mtase— Sibo Ndarala (@Sibondarala) January 3, 2020
Wow! Twitter streets can be rough and tough indeed. People will comment blindly on things they totally don't understand. pic.twitter.com/eV5JQaIdEX— Mdaka wa Mdaka🇿🇦 (@ThomasMdaka_) January 5, 2020
She doesn't know that even Mufasa o dula in a mansion— Stats the Ruler (@Stats_23) January 5, 2020