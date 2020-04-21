Cassper Nyovest shares how he fixed his relationship with DJ Maphorisa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest explained how he mended his relationship with DJ Maphorisa. Taking to his Twitter page last week, the "Move For Me" rapper detailed how they reconciled after the feud in 2017 after Cassper blocked the "Lorch" producer. Maphorisa got blocked by Cassper because he questioned if the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper sold 10 million records that year. However, as we know the two power house musos have come a long way, even collaborating on several track. In the Twitter post, Cassper said that while there was a stage where they were archenemies, after having several mature conversations they reached an understanding. The result was them releasing "Phoyisa", "Good For That", "Ocean View", "Piki Piki", "Amalobolo" and "Bentley".

Me and Maphorisa used to be archenemies. It took a few mature conversations and we let it go cause there was mutual respect. That peace gave us the songs Phoyisa, Good for that, Ocean view, Piki Piki , Amalobolo and now Bentley! Where there is respect, things work out. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2020

Over the weekend, the Samsung ambassador got his Twitter followers in their feels when he uploaded videos of him performing "Harambe" by HHP.

Before performing it as a part of the "One World: Together At Home" benefit, he said: "This is a cover of a song that was written by a very very great man, Jabulani Tsambo.

"Us, his fans, know him as HHP. The title of the song is 'Harambe' which means pull together, which is what we need the world to do right now".

The "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker then went on to perform a heartfelt cover of "Harambe".