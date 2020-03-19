EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
AKA and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
AKA and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest subs AKA: 'Kids, don't do drugs'

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest responded to AKA taunts by subtweeting him and insinuating that his arch-rival is doing drugs.

It seems that Mufasa and Supa Mega's beef is not only reignited but burning like a raging fire.

In case you missed it, AKA went off on a Twitter rant on Thursday about Cassper not signing a pending deal for a boxing match with both of them in September. 

In his rant, the "Touch My Blood" rapper used a homophobic slur, insulted Cassper's parents and called him a p**s in an attempt to get his attention. 

It looks like the "Doc Shebeleza" finally decided to respond in a subtweet and posted a picture of him smiling with the caption: "Kids, don't do drugs. Stay humble, keep a strong will, a strong mind and stay fly."

Cassper's fans also agree that he was subtweeting his arch-rival. 

AKA saw the indirect shots fired at him and responded by posting an old picture of Cassper with the caption: "You can never take my joy. Lol. 
@casspernyovest".

Cassper NyovestAKA

Share this article:

Related Articles