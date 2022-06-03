Cassper Nyovest teases #FillUpTheDome 2.0 for December

In 2015, Maftown-born star Cassper Nyovest made history when he became the first local artist to sell out the popular 20 000 seater, Ticketpro Dome, in Joburg North. Now the rapper’s been dropping hints and teasing #FillUpTheDome 2.0 and Mzansi is is loving the idea.

Following the success of the #FillUpTheDome, the “Mama I Made It”“ hitmaker continued drawing thousands to different venues across the country, including four mega stadiums Orlando and FNB Stadium (Joburg) Royal Bafokeng (Rustenburg) and the iconic Moses Mabhida (Durban). These fill-up series earned the star a monicker “Abuti Fill Up". “#FillUpTheDome 2.0 planning on the way. This is gonna be special!!!! I think we looking at Dec. Yall coming?” tweeted Cassper.

#FillUpTheDome 2.0 planning on the way. This is gonna be special!!!! I think we looking at Dec. Yall coming ? — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 2, 2022 While many fans are excited about the #FillUpTheDome 2.0, others are wondering how Cassper is going to pull this off after Joburg’s biggest entertainment venue shut its doors last year. Below are some of the tweeps' reactions. “The Dome is Already Filled... Thanks to WeBuy Cars😵😵” commented @Aluta_Continua6.

The Dome is Already Filled.. Thanks to WeBuy Cars😵😵 pic.twitter.com/9Q2HoOSDyv — Tebza (@Aluta_Continua6) June 2, 2022 “Lol ya the last time I checked they were selling cars there,” said @Sammy_Cuda. Lol ya the last time I checked they were selling cars there. — Nare (@Sammy_Cuda) June 2, 2022 Another fan @slopokerodreque responded saying: “Knowing Cassper, he's gonna find a temporary place to move those cars for R20m, and rent the dome for R5m, then make R15m for ticket sales just to make you happy.” Knowing Cassper, he's gonna find a temporary place to move those cars for R20m, and rent the dome for R5m, then make R15m for ticket sales just to make you happy — Daffy Duck (@slopokerodreque) June 2, 2022 The rest of the fans are just thrilled that Cassper is even toying with the idea.

It's already a success. Whatever date you decide, e pasitse ntjaka pic.twitter.com/yF97YciZvx — Sir_Lekekisto📀📀📀 (@Lekekisto) June 2, 2022 IOL News reported in June last year that South Africa’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Ticketpro Dome has been sold by its owners. The buyers are a third party that does not operate in the events arena. The venue has now been turned into a giant used car dealership.

RX Venue management company said the ban on public gatherings had meant that during 2020 and 2021, the indoor arena was unable to operate. This is another devastating blow for the exhibitions, events and entertainment industry due to Covid-19. The company said the South African Events Council (SAEC) had been lobbying the government, since its inception in 2020, to let the live events industry operate within Covid-19 safety regulations.

“The selling of the Ticketpro Dome, is extremely disappointing and heartbreaking for our industry. The Ticketpro Dome has been home to many international concerts and events in South Africa, and this will undoubtedly leave a huge void,” said Carol Weaving, MD of RX Africa. The Dome opened on April 8, 1998 with a concert by Diana Ross attended by over 15 000 people, with a special guest appearance by the late former President Nelson Mandela. Over the years, the venue has played host to top international music artists such as Pink, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Lauren Hill, Pharrell Williams, Celine Dion and Michael Buble.

On the local front, artists such as Prime Circle, The Parlotones, Lira, Toya Delazy, Black Coffee, and the Soweto Gospel Choir have graced the stage. Cassper become the first local artist to sell out the Dome. Some 20 000 tickets were sold even before the event, suitably billed ‘Fill Up The Dome’. On the exhibition front, the Dome has been home to many consumer and trade shows such as Homemakers Fair, Rage, Mama Magic Baby Show, Fire and Feast Food Festival, Mediatech Africa and Africa Automation Technology Fair.