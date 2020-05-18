Cassper Nyovest threatens to 'discipline' AKA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It's been a rough week for AKA who has taken a number of hits, not literally, just yet.

First, he penned a thread about losing money with his Reebok collaboration which the clothing and footwear giant denied.

Following this, Sizwe Dhlomo called him an "awful business person" while defending him which then led to Sizwe threatening to "f*ck him up" for free and now his arch-nemesis has jumped on the bandwagon.





Rapper Cassper Nyovest, who has had a long-standing feud with Supa Mega, said that one day he will instil discipline in AKA.





Taking to Twitter, the "Move For Me" hitmaker said: "And don't ever take my calm responses for being soft or weak. I just think before I act but one day I will get my chance to instil discipline on that laaitie the right way. MARK MY WORDS!!!".

And don't ever take my calm responses for being soft or weak. I just think before I act but one day I will get my chance to intill discipline on that laaitie the right way. MARK MY WORDS!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 17, 2020





"You will never understand. I'm at a very very high position. 1 wrong move could mess up all the hard work me and my team put in. I deal with big corporate brands that pay me huge money and I can't move like a hooligan just cause I was angry. That's why I am still at the very TOP!" he said.

You will never understand. I'm at a very very high position. 1 wrong move could mess up all the hard work me and my team put in. I deal with big corporate brands that pay me huge money and I can't move like a hooligan just cause I was angry. That's why I am still at the very TOP! https://t.co/TNb8LBczfp — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 17, 2020

Cassper went on to explain why he felt the need to think before he acts after a follower asked him why he did so.