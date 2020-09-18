Cassper Nyovest weighs in on owning of masters debate

Cassper Nyovest has shared his views on the conversation that Kanye West reignited around artists owning their masters after he had a meltdown on Twitter over his Universal Music contract.

In his lengthy rant, the “Fade” rapper vented about the recording contract he’s stuck with and the situation regarding buying back his master recordings.

The “Doc Shebeleza” rapper weighed in and said: “This gone be a few SA rappers 10, 20 years from now. Fighting with Majors to buy their masters back.

“After all the fame, the money, the glory, the radio number 1s!!!! You will be left with nothing to show but Plaques if you don't get your business right from the get go.”

