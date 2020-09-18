EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest weighs in on owning of masters debate

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Cassper Nyovest has shared his views on the conversation that Kanye West reignited around artists owning their masters after he had a meltdown on Twitter over his Universal Music contract.

In his lengthy rant, the “Fade” rapper vented about the recording contract he’s stuck with and the situation regarding buying back his master recordings.

The “Doc Shebeleza” rapper weighed in and said: “This gone be a few SA rappers 10, 20 years from now. Fighting with Majors to buy their masters back.

“After all the fame, the money, the glory, the radio number 1s!!!! You will be left with nothing to show but Plaques if you don't get your business right from the get go.”

This comes after media personality Sizwe Dhlomo got on the wrong side of the BeyHive for claiming that Beyoncé doesn’t own her master recordings.

Taking to Twitter during one of West’s meltdowns, Dlhomo weighed in on the “Ultralight Beam” rapper complaining about his contract with Universal Music, claiming they were blocking him from buying his masters.

Dhlomo said: “Even Beyoncé doesn’t own her masters but the point is to smarten up. Kanye was still taking advances for videos in ’Cruel Summer’? SMH! After all that popping off!”

The BeyHive started swarming him and came with receipts clearly stating that the “Pray You Catch Me!” hitmaker owned her masters, including a clip from her ”Dear Class of 2020” YouTube addresses where she states that she does.

