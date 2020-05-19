Cassper Nyovest will not be joining 'Skeem Saam' says production

The Twitter streets have done it yet again. This time they made rapper, Cassper Nyovest trend for possibly appearing on SABC1's daily drama, "Skeem Saam".

The hashtag was created on Monday night and followed through right until Tuesday morning and left many users confused as to why Mufasa was trending.

When users logged on this morning, they were unsure if the hashtag was a lie or if it was true.

"Skeem Saam" production house confirmed that the hashtag is fake and Nyovest will not be joining the show.

"#CassperOnSkeemSaam is just a trend and it is fake news. Cassper will not be on/joining Skeem Saam", said publicity manager, Sumaya Mogola.