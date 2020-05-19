Cassper Nyovest will not be joining 'Skeem Saam' says production
The Twitter streets have done it yet again. This time they made rapper, Cassper Nyovest trend for possibly appearing on SABC1's daily drama, "Skeem Saam".
The hashtag was created on Monday night and followed through right until Tuesday morning and left many users confused as to why Mufasa was trending.
When users logged on this morning, they were unsure if the hashtag was a lie or if it was true.
"Skeem Saam" production house confirmed that the hashtag is fake and Nyovest will not be joining the show.
"#CassperOnSkeemSaam is just a trend and it is fake news. Cassper will not be on/joining Skeem Saam", said publicity manager, Sumaya Mogola.
However, the Twitter "Night Shift Gang" was so convincing and came up with various character roles that Nyovest could play if he really was making an acting appearance on the daily drama.
Here's what they had to say:
Night shift black twitter is out of order. wat the hell is this hashtag #CassperOnSkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uJw2pcT2yx— DJ Buse (@Buselaphie) May 19, 2020
I heard that he's going to comfort Celia Kunutu after her break-up #CassperOnSkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0yHXOA6MLt— Steadybukuta (@steadybukuta) May 19, 2020
#CassperOnSkeemSaam Maybe he will be Charles Kunutu's long lost son🤔 pic.twitter.com/upAxZ0akOg— Malum Bhuti Mpex✨👊 (@MpexNdlazi) May 19, 2020
So he's coming to skeem Saam to be that "Mangaliso" guy and date LeLo again 😂#CassperOnSkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/H6yBuucYrh— A S A M K E L E 🇿🇦 (@asamkele_kay_) May 19, 2020
The uncestors say's,' Cassper is going to be that- Faka Zero Sir- Student on Skeem Saam'#CassperOnSkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/vWj12pDNjK— Happy Nkosi (@happy_feyrce) May 19, 2020
Is it a lack of talented new actors , lazy producers or greedy celebs who don't want to step aside? Cardi B said this last year.#Somizi #CassperOnSkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/BvoEl3Al8h— EugeneB (@EugeneB41104083) May 19, 2020
#CassperOnSkeemSaam Bare Celia will make his revenge on magongwa by making Cassper side kick. literally he's going to be stepfather to bushang le Nimza😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/90oZB2ZRQV— Prince 👑❤ (@PrinceKevin082) May 19, 2020