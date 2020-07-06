Cassper Nyovest’s R15k electricity bill sparks heated debate

Local rapper and music producer Cassper Nyovest’s R15 000 electricity bill got tweeps rather hot under the collar. The “Amadimoni” hitmaker took to Twitter on Sunday to complain about the exorbitant power bill that he received this month. Shocked and enraged by the higher than usual electricity bill, Cassper wrote: “My electricity was 15k this month and I don't have an electric heater in my house. What the hell is going on? This doesn’t make sense.” While many sympathised with the star, also stating how they got shocking bills recently, others made fun of the situation alluding to his PlayStation being the reason for his bill skyrocketing. It’s no secret that Cassper regards himself a champion of the FIFA online game, though Trevor Noah beat him in one of the friendly matches, which brought much-needed entertainment and laughter to fans during the lockdown.

One Twitter user said: “Playstation... ”

Playstation ⚽ 🎮 🚶 — Slim Papi (@slimyoungtee) July 5, 2020

To which the rapper immediately disputed the allegations that his favourite game would have contributed to his financial distress, he replied: “Nah, no ways. It can't be.”

Nah , no ways. It can't be. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 5, 2020

Before long the conversation took a different turn when tweeps remind South Africa of the reality of our economic state.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

My salary is your electricity bill 🤔 you rich Nyovi — Mondli Mfeka (@MfekaMondli) July 5, 2020

Refiloe your electric bill is my salary but only if we Minus some of it. pic.twitter.com/C164uqsD3U — Abuti Ray j. 🇿🇦 (@BonganeRay) July 5, 2020

Not even a 3rd of it is my salary 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zn1J4JDsfn — °Gomolemo🌻° (@LeeMo_LOV) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the “Tito Mboweni” hitmaker, who is known for flexing his luxury cars and mansion, recently posted a powerful message of encouragement and support to fellow entertainers that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: “Sending prayers to all the entertainers during this tough time. I know the finances are starting to look very tricky.”

Cassper added: “Don't be afraid to cut down, now is not the time for what will people think. Sort out what is most important & cut the rest. We will be back!”