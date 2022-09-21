Cassper on losing sponsorship for celebrity boxing match: ‘I ain’t giving up just yet’

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he has lost sponsors and TV partners, 10 days ahead of his most anticipated fight against fellow rapper Priddy Ugly. The boxing match between Nyovest and Priddy Ugly is set to take place at the Capital City’s Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino on October 1.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a lengthy Instagram post penned in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the “Tito Mboweni” hitmaker said: “With Sponsors and TV partners pulling out this fight it’s gonna take a miracle to turn it around but I ain’t give up just yet." And despite the bad news, it seems Nyovest’s spirit hasn’t been dampened, he told his fans “instead of tossing and turning for hours”, he went for a run instead. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Responding to a fans tweet about where the show will be airing, Mufasa confirmed that the SuperSport had withdrawn its sponsorship.

“I hope this fight is going to show on SuperSport,” wrote @tatteddiplomat. “Nah. Not showing on SuperSport. Long story but we lost the SS partnership, which then led to us losing betting company sponsorship cause they want TV,” explained Nyovest. Nah. Not showing on Supersport. Long story but we lost the SS partnership, which then led to us losing betting company sponsorship cause they want TV. If you wanna see the fight you have to buy tickets and come see it live at Sun Arena PTA next week Saturday. #CassperVsPriddyUgly https://t.co/9gnnzS5ITi — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 19, 2022 “As things stand, the only people who are going to see the fight are the people who have bought tickets to see it live. No TV or streaming,” he added in another post.

Story continues below Advertisement

As things stand, the only people who are going to see the fight are the people who have bought tickets to see it live. No TV or streaming. Buy your tickets here : https://t.co/IJwMb0PyXz https://t.co/E6wZbLckh2 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 19, 2022 In the build-up to the show, Mufasa revealed that he would quit boxing should he lose to his latest rival, Priddy Ugly. “I’m fighting Priddy Ugly on the 1st of Oct, that's in 2 weeks at Sun Arena. If I lose I will quit boxing forever. If I win I wanna fight Big Zulu next. Nobody wants to fight Zulu so i’ll step up. But first, Priddy Ugly Oct 1st, Sun Arena,” tweeted the star. I'm fighting Priddy Ugly on the 1st on Oct, that's in 2 weeks at Sun Arena. If I lose i will quit boxing forever, if I win I wanna fight Big Zulu next. Nobody want to fight Zulu so ill step up. But first, Priddy Ugly Oct 1st, Sun Arena!!! Get your tickets!!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 15, 2022 In April, Mufasa lost to musician and actor Anga “Naak Musiq” Makubalo at Sun City and although he insisted on a rematch, the former “Isidingo” star declined.

Story continues below Advertisement

The show was broadcast live on SuperSport, DStv Channel 209. His debut celebrity boxing match was against controversial YouTuber Slik Talk, in December 2021, where Mufasa claimed his first victory won. The Celeb City Boxing exhibition fight is a weekend-long experience of incredible events and musical performances September 30 to October 2.

Story continues below Advertisement