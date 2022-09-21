Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Cassper on losing sponsorship for celebrity boxing match: ‘I ain’t giving up just yet’

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Twitter

Published 3h ago

Share

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he has lost sponsors and TV partners, 10 days ahead of his most anticipated fight against fellow rapper Priddy Ugly.

The boxing match between Nyovest and Priddy Ugly is set to take place at the Capital City’s Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino on October 1.

In a lengthy Instagram post penned in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the “Tito Mboweni” hitmaker said: “With Sponsors and TV partners pulling out this fight it’s gonna take a miracle to turn it around but I ain’t give up just yet."

And despite the bad news, it seems Nyovest’s spirit hasn’t been dampened, he told his fans “instead of tossing and turning for hours”, he went for a run instead.

Responding to a fans tweet about where the show will be airing, Mufasa confirmed that the SuperSport had withdrawn its sponsorship.

“I hope this fight is going to show on SuperSport,” wrote @tatteddiplomat.

“Nah. Not showing on SuperSport. Long story but we lost the SS partnership, which then led to us losing betting company sponsorship cause they want TV,” explained Nyovest.

“As things stand, the only people who are going to see the fight are the people who have bought tickets to see it live. No TV or streaming,” he added in another post.

In the build-up to the show, Mufasa revealed that he would quit boxing should he lose to his latest rival, Priddy Ugly.

“I’m fighting Priddy Ugly on the 1st of Oct, that's in 2 weeks at Sun Arena. If I lose I will quit boxing forever. If I win I wanna fight Big Zulu next. Nobody wants to fight Zulu so i’ll step up. But first, Priddy Ugly Oct 1st, Sun Arena,” tweeted the star.

In April, Mufasa lost to musician and actor Anga “Naak Musiq” Makubalo at Sun City and although he insisted on a rematch, the former “Isidingo” star declined.

The show was broadcast live on SuperSport, DStv Channel 209.

His debut celebrity boxing match was against controversial YouTuber Slik Talk, in December 2021, where Mufasa claimed his first victory won.

The Celeb City Boxing exhibition fight is a weekend-long experience of incredible events and musical performances September 30 to October 2.

Meanwhile, Mufasa told his 4 million followers on Twitter that he’s dropping his latest single “Pardon My Arrogance” on Wednesday. He caption the post: “Cassper Nyovest didn't have to go so hard!!!!”

MultiChoiceJohannesburg Cassper NyovestArtistsEntertainmentBoxing

Kedibone Modise