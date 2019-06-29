Superstar DJ Black Coffee came out guns blazing on Friday as he took to social media to clarify his relationship with Cathy Guetta, who was rumoured to be his mistress.

Cathy, the ex-wife of superstar French DJ David Guetta, had been suspected of being in an affair with Nathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo after posting comments on Instagram which suggested they were an item.

She referred to the pair as ‘Nathi Cathy’, in one of her social media posts. But on Friday afternoon, Black Coffee took to Twitter and said he was not in a relationship with Cathy Guetta, but instead, they were business partners.

“1. It's quite sad that on social media people are so quick to confidently vilify & lynch people without a shred of evidence ITO (in terms of) wrongdoing. For the Record: Cathy Guetta is nothing more than a business partner and shall remain so for the foreseeable future.

“2. All the lynch-mob mentality is doing, is hurting people and their kids. This is not a game,” said Black Coffee on Twitter.

Some fans of Black Coffee and sympathisers of Enhle Mbali, his wife, had taken to Cathy Guetta's Instagram page to post comments when rumours started to spread on social media.





Enhle Mbali has yet to publicly speak out on the matter. Shortly after publishing his two-tweet statement, Black Coffee took to social media to put some tweeps in their place.





He called on people to mind their business.





“I could ask you....Why unempandla (why are you bald)? but I won't because I mind my business”, was one of the clapbacks Black Coffee served on a tweet, who has since deleted her comment. Another woman on Twitter had a question for Black Coffee, but was brushed aside. “Save that for your man,” the DJ clapped back.

By Saturday, Black Coffee was back to telling his fans about his international gigs.

Living for this energy.Zurich, Ibiza, Trieste & Mykonos this weekend! #OneManBand pic.twitter.com/Mro5oBcUM4 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 29, 2019

And some advice:

Before you give Enhle Mbali some unsolicited advice, just make sure your own house is in order. #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/bs0XMBDnWM — Alpha_One (@AlphaBravo_One) June 28, 2019



