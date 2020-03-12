Celebs are not letting the coronavirus stop their travel plans





Major events like Coachella, SXSW, Tomorrowland Winter 2020, DragCon LA and Ultra Music Festival are just some of the festivals that have been postponed because of the virus while stars like Avril Lavigne, Madonna, Mariah Carey and Green Day have all cancelled their concerts which were set to take place in different parts of the world.





Schools, colleges and childcare facilities will be closed in the Republic of Ireland from Friday as part of a nationwide effort to halt the spread of coronavirus. This is the same scenario in Italy, Iran and even the tiny State of Qatar where schools and universities have been temporarily closed.





Almost 5000 people have died because if the virus and travel bans have been placed on the hardest hit country's and yet, that has not stopped some celebrities from living their best lives and traveling.





Actress Nomzamo Mbatha took her mother on her first ever international trip. The pair travelled to Turkey last week. In an Instagram post Nomzamo said, " Happy International Women’s Day from my mommy and I and our matching shirts! This is her first international trip and I have enjoyed every single moment."





















Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Tanya Sam is currently in South Africa on holiday. star, Tanya Sam is currently in South Africa on holiday.





It's spread from China to all continents. Just this week the World Health Organisation has classified the virus as a pandemic.Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi is in Indonesia, where was on hand to crown the new Miss Universe Indonesia and posted a picture of herself sitting next to a floating man.Media personality Bonang Matheba is currently in New York. The star posted videos on her Instagram Stories where she can be seen walking on the street with a Dior shopping bag and a glimpse of the Hudson Yards Vessel, in Manhattan.