South Africa is still reeling in shock following the passing of seasoned broadcaster Xolani Gwala.
Affectionately known XG or Mphephethwa, the 702 talk show host had been battling Stage 4 colon cancer for two years and it had spread to his liver.
Family spokesperson Matsi Modise broke the news on Radio 702 on Friday morning.
Modise also read a letter from Gwala's wife, Peggy-Sue, where she revealed that despite knowing how serious the situation was, they were always hopeful.
"We were hopeful and always knew the gravity of the situation. From February to June this year, Xolani took part in a world first clinical trial in Israel.