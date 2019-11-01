Celebs, friends and fans remember Xolani Gwala









Xolani Gwala. Picture: Twitter South Africa is still reeling in shock following the passing of seasoned broadcaster Xolani Gwala. Affectionately known XG or Mphephethwa, the 702 talk show host had been battling Stage 4 colon cancer for two years and it had spread to his liver. Family spokesperson Matsi Modise broke the news on Radio 702 on Friday morning. Modise also read a letter from Gwala's wife, Peggy-Sue, where she revealed that despite knowing how serious the situation was, they were always hopeful. "We were hopeful and always knew the gravity of the situation. From February to June this year, Xolani took part in a world first clinical trial in Israel.

"The children and I and the rest of the family are devastated to share with you that our dearest XG, father, friend, broadcasting icon and campaigner for cancer awareness tragically lost his brave battle against this veracious decease in the early hours of this morning (Friday),” read the statement.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news broke with colleagues, friends and fans sharing their fondest memories of the fallen media giant.

BRO!!! 🤯😢 The fight you put up was nothing short of admirable!! You were always selfless and wanting to BE the difference!!! Broadcasting has lost a titan!! Till we meet again 💔 #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/l9HNiCMD5y — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 1, 2019

Terrible news to wake up to! What a broadcaster & an even better man! You put up a great & spirited fight, with a consistent smile on your face, all while still treating everyone with kindness✨



We're going to miss you XG. May you rest in eternal peace, sir🙏🏾 #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/SWIWBOXnT3 — Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) November 1, 2019

#RIPXolaniGwala I truly respected this man's professional etiquette and journalistic approach. He had a sense of fairness about him. He's one of those people who I learnt a lot from without ever meeting him. Lala ngo xolo my brother. — Thando Hopa (@thando_hopa) November 1, 2019

What a sad day. Many are hurt. Many more are broken. You are at peace and in time, others will find it too. For now, we thank you for your excellence. Rest in Power Broadcast King!!!! 👑 #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/Hzxdc2Gqfr — BontleBaAfrika (@BontleModiselle) November 1, 2019

Yhu! 😞 Heartbreaking news. 💔😢Rest In Peace to a phenomenal broadcaster and Legend. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/PrmNYOSV9a — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) November 1, 2019

Robala ka kgotso abuti wa ka. You were a great colleague and friend. An inspiration and big brother. Re leboha botho ba hao, hlompho ya batho, lerato la sechaba.



Re pheha ka lemina #RIPXolaniGwala — Azania (@Azania_) November 1, 2019

When he came back after some time off, we had such hope

Today my heart is so shattered 💔

Always smiling. Always laughing - even when he started fighting the battle and didn't tell any of us.

We missed you every day and will always miss you

Hamba Kahle #RIPXolaniGwala@Radio702 pic.twitter.com/n0tmhtWDd5 — Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) November 1, 2019

Watch this beautiful tribute below, compiled by EWN:



