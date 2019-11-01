Xolani Gwala. Picture: Twitter

South Africa is still reeling in shock following the passing of seasoned broadcaster Xolani Gwala.

Affectionately known XG or Mphephethwa, the 702 talk show host had been battling Stage 4 colon cancer for two years and it had spread to his liver.

Family spokesperson Matsi Modise broke the news on Radio 702 on Friday morning. 

Modise also read a letter from Gwala's wife, Peggy-Sue, where she revealed that despite knowing how serious the situation was, they were always hopeful.

"We were hopeful and always knew the gravity of the situation. From February to June this year, Xolani took part in a world first clinical trial in Israel.

"The children and I and the rest of the family are devastated  to share with you that our dearest XG, father, friend, broadcasting icon and campaigner for cancer awareness tragically lost his brave battle against this veracious  decease in the early hours of this morning (Friday),” read the statement.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news broke with colleagues, friends and fans sharing their fondest memories of the fallen media giant.

Watch this beautiful tribute below, compiled by EWN: