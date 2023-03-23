Clint Brink and wife Steffi reveal their baby’s name

One of Mzansi’s favourite couples are serving all the cuteness in their first pregnancy. Media personality Clint Brink and his wife Steffi are on the brink of welcoming their baby girl in April and shared the name on social media when they posted pictures of the baby shower.

The loved-up couple have named their baby “Arielle Harmony Brink” . In an Instagram post, the couple said: “What a special day this was, celebrating the precious new life that is about to enter our presence. “ •Arielle • Harmony • Brink • is already loved by so many. No amount of thank yous will ever be enough to encapsulate our gratitude to every individual who took the time to spend the day with us. The atmosphere was electric yet peaceful.

“A special thanks to @michellenortje for helping plan this baby shower on such short notice. (If you know our love story, you’ll remember we planned our wedding in 3 weeks – thanks to the help of another amazing team). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi van Wyk-Brink (@steffionthebrink) They concluded: “Our hearts are overjoyed with gladness as our ‘Lioness of God’ is about to grace our lives with her zeal and unconditional love. Excitement is an understatement.” Followers congratulated the couple.

Nel-suane wrote: “This is so aesthetically pleasing ❤️ I love it!!” celestinezeeman wrote: “😲 OMG 😍 fantastic news guys...SUPER Excited for you guys👏🙌❤️ Klein sagte pink voetjies😍.” nthabi_na wrote: “I'm so happy for you guys 😍.”

rasheda_68 wrote: “Congratulations what a beautiful name… All the best with the next joyous chapter in both your lives 🥰🥰🎈🎈.” elouiseb49 wrote: “Congratulations – Beautiful name. 👶” therealdeeokidem1 wrote: “Baby girls are the cutest! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 🙌.”