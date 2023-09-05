Comedian David Kau set to be joined by Marc Lottering and Celeste Ntuli at Blacks Only Comedy Show

Two decades since its inception, “Blacks Only” is still going strong. The comedy special is set for its 19th instalment on October 7 at MonteCasino, in Johannesburg. Hosted by veteran MC David Kau, organisers say this milestone event promises to be “an unforgettable evening with a coalition pact of top-tier comedy”.

Kau took to his Instagram page on Friday to share the line-up. “Line up for the #BlacksOnlyComedyShow at @montecasino_za October 7th 2023. @celestentuli @marc_lottering @alancommittie @tatsnkonzo @mojaklehoko @mo_mothebe @thapelokingflat @dijawz.” “I will be your MC Tickets NOW AVAILABLE at @ticketproza. R250 – R700 show starts 8pm. #CoalitionPact #Comedy #StandupComedy #GoodVibesOnly.”

Over the years, "Blacks Only" has extended beyond just being a comedy show and become a launch pad for emerging and established comedic talent to shine. As the driving force behind "Blacks Only", Kau's vision and comedic prowess have been instrumental in the show's enduring success. "The 19th annual 'Blacks Only Comedy Show' is not only a celebration of comedy but also a celebration of the diverse voices that make up South Africa's cultural landscape," he says. "I'm excited to move our show to the amazing Teatro at MonteCasino and making sure it's a night where barriers are broken down through humour, and the shared experience of laughter brings people together in unity."