Connie Ferguson pens gratitude post to Shona as filming begins on 'Kings of Joburg'

On Monday, executive producer Connie Ferguson took to Instagram to pen a post to her late husband Shona Ferguson, telling him about the first day working on the new season. In her post, the actress shared that day one was a success and remarked that Shona would be proud of the team just as she is.

"Dear Sho. My ANGEL, thank you for EVERYTHING!🙏🏾 Day 1 of KOJ on the 1st working day of the week was a success! You’d be very proud of the team!😍 I certainly am! Long live my KING!👑 Long live!," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Fergsuon also took to Instagram and shared a reel that featured highlights from the first day of filming. The Fergusons were not the only ones who were excited about their first day back working on the popular series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson (@sediimatsunyane) Actress Buhle Samuels, who portrays the gorgeous and supportive wife to Simon, Angela Masire, shared an image of her script on her Instagram stories showing she is back to the grind. Screenshot Instagram/@buhlesamuels Coincidentally, filming for “Kings of Joburg” began on May 30, which is 10 months since Shona portrayed the character Simon “Vader” Masire, a member of the KOJ brotherhood and the eldest of the Masire siblings. Ahead of the first season, executive producer, Shona had explained “When I created ’Kings Of Joburg’ I wanted to root the show in elements of love, family, conflict and power.”

