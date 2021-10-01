Connie Ferguson remembers Shona 2 months after passing: 'Today was a tough day'

Two months after the death of her husband, actress Connie Ferguson shared that she had had a tough day and would have loved a hug from him. Taking to Instagram this week, the widow of Shona Ferguson shared a tribute post to him, expressing how tough it was for her to come to terms with his death.

“Two months. Today was a tough day. I needed a big hug from heaven. “By His grace I managed to get through work, and I was reminded that His power is made perfect in weakness. Grateful for His love and mercy,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Shona died at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on July 30 due to Covid-19 complications.

Last month Connie reflected on her husband’s death, which shocked the entertainment industry. “Exactly a month today and it still feels surreal. It’s always been said that legends never die!” Connie wrote in an Instagram post. The star, who is a practising Christian, accompanied the post with a Bible verse and said that it was only now that she fully appreciated its meaning.

“Only now do I really understand that saying and appreciate the following verse in a way I haven’t really before: “Revelation 21: 3-4 “And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and He will dwell with them.