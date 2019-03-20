FILE - In this June 20, 2008, file photo Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on "The Young and the Restless" at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Officials say St. John died of heart disease, with heavy drinking at the time of his death as a contributing factor. A coroner’s report released Tuesday lists “hypertrophic heart disease” as the cause of the 52-year-old’s death on Feb. 4 at his home in Los Angeles. “Hypertrophic” means the heart muscle has become abnormally thick. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Officials say "Young and the Restless" star Kristoff St. John died of heart disease, with heavy drinking at the time of his death a contributing factor. The 'Young and the Restless' star passed away last month aged 52 and the coroner's report has ruled his death an accident, citing "hypertrophic heart disease", which was exacerbated by his alcohol use, as the cause.

And the report also revealed the veteran soap actor had spend time in a mental health hospital days before he passed away.

The document, which was obtained by The Blast, stated: "According to the available information, the decedent is a 52-year-old black male who was found dead in his residence. He has a history of alcohol abuse, bipolar disorder and suicidal ideations.

"He was released from a mental health hospital on 02/01/2019 following a 72-hour hold. No suicide note was found. No trauma is noted and no foul play is suspected in this case."

Elsewhere in the report, under the 'informant/witness statements' section, it stated: "The decedent had been admitted to Las Encinas Mental Health Hospital in Pasadena on 01/26/2019 for threatening to hurt himself and alcohol abuse. The decedent was released on 02/01/2019 and went to his residence."

Earlier this month, Kristoff was laid to rest at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake, California, next to his son Julian, who took his own life in 2014 aged just 24.

The actor had struggled with mental health issues in the past, and not long before he died, his final social media posts looked back on his son's death.

In January, he retweeted a post that read: "Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them."

Kristoff was pronounced dead at his home on February 3 after police responded to calls of a possible alcohol overdose.