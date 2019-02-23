Craig Lucas and his fur baby. Photo: SUPPLIED

Craig Lucas loves his pet so much that he booked his beloved kitty into a posh hotel in the Cape Town CBD while he is away from home. A day before International Love Your Pet Day on Tuesday, the Hearts Exposed singer told his social media fans that he was far too busy this week to take care of his cat, Wooda Magoo.

Craig adopted Wooda six months ago and the two have been inseparable.

Craig says when he booked his kitty into the @Fritz Pet Hotel and Day Care, Wooda was heartbroken when he left her behind.

But he says at R250 a night, including food and litter, it’s worth it.

“She cried after me when I left her and it broke my heart,” says Craig.

“I feel very guilty when I have to leave for work and leave her behind. But I know she will be okay. It’s very important to me to know that she is taken care of and I chose to have her, so I have a responsibility to make sure she lives a good life.”

Craig says his hectic schedules sometimes make it difficult to maintain a pet and he often calls upon friends to cat-sit for him.

POSH: The beloved pet hotel. Photo: SUPPLIED

“There is a big play area and Wooda gets special attention, so we both are happy.

“It’s nice to have someone to come home to, even if it’s just a cat. And having to take care of her gives me some sense of purpose and responsibility. Good practice for when I become a dad,” he adds with a smile.

