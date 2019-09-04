Da L.E.S. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Da L.E.S, real name Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr, has denied rape allegations made against him. Following the uproar from South Africans about gender-based violence and femicide, Twitter accounts have spawned where rape and sexual assault victims can anonymously expose alleged rapists and sexual predators.

In one of the lists, the "Lifestyle" rapper was mentioned and on Wednesday he broke his silence denying the rape allegations made against him.

In a series of Tweets, Da L.E.S started by mentioning that when he saw his name it was one of the worst days of his life and he was unable to respond since it came from an anonymous source with no specifics.

Yesterday was one of the worst days of my life. I was accused of something so unthinkable and was unable to respond (because the allegations were made by an anonymous source with no specifics). — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) September 4, 2019

He continued by saying that he would never and has never forced himself on any women and while he appreciates "the importance of providing a voice to the voiceless" people shouldn't "underestimate the harm that can be done by posting and reposting false, anonymous and malicious allegations".

The only possible response I can have is that I would never, and have never, forced myself on any woman. — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) September 4, 2019

While I appreciate the importance of providing a voice to the voiceless through social media, you cannot underestimate the harm that can be done by posting and reposting false, anonymous and malicious allegations. — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) September 4, 2019

The "North God" rapper also said that he was "one of many people who" felt the same way following the lists naming alleged rapists and sexual offenders and asked if there is a better way to help the women of this country instead of making anonymous claims through "untrue naming and shaming".

I am only one of many people who experienced this yesterday.

I am deeply affected by the plight of so many women in our country but there must be a better way than anonymous and untrue naming and shaming. — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) September 4, 2019

Da L.E.S ended his thread by stating that he is ready to do his part in whatever it takes to bring an end to gender-based violence.

I am ready and willing to play my part in doing whatever it takes to put an end to gender-based violence. — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) September 4, 2019

Gender-based violence and femicide have been the national conversation this week with local celebrities such as Boity, Anele Mdoda, Jessica Nkosi and Bonnie Mbuli all calling for real action to be taken.