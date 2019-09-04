Da L.E.S. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Da L.E.S, real name Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr, has denied rape allegations made against him. 

Following the uproar from South Africans about gender-based violence and femicide, Twitter accounts have spawned where rape and sexual assault victims can anonymously expose alleged rapists and sexual predators. 

In one of the lists, the "Lifestyle" rapper was mentioned and on Wednesday he broke his silence denying the rape allegations made against him. 

In a series of Tweets, Da L.E.S started by mentioning that when he saw his name it was one of the worst days of his life and he was unable to respond since it came from an anonymous source with no specifics. 

He continued by saying that he would never and has never forced himself on any women and while he appreciates "the importance of providing a voice to the voiceless" people shouldn't "underestimate the harm that can be done by posting and reposting false, anonymous and malicious allegations".

The "North God" rapper also said that he was "one of many people who" felt the same way following the lists naming alleged rapists and sexual offenders and asked if there is a better way to help the women of this country instead of making anonymous claims through "untrue naming and shaming".

Da L.E.S ended his thread by stating that he is ready to do his part in whatever it takes to bring an end to gender-based violence. 

Gender-based violence and femicide have been the national conversation this week with local celebrities such as Boity, Anele Mdoda, Jessica Nkosi and Bonnie Mbuli all calling for real action to be taken. 