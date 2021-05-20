Da L.E.S's baby mama pours cold water on alleged AKA drama

Rapper Da L.E.S’s baby mama Aurea Alexander has weighed in on the drama surrounding her allegedly cheating on the rapper with his former bestie, AKA.

In case you missed it, the “Lifestyle” rapper has been pulled into the AKA saga, after MacG read an anonymous letter on Podcast and Chill. He says the letter is from a relative of the late Anele ”Nellie” Tembe.

MacG confirmed that they received an email from a Tembe family member a day after her death.

“Hi, my name is anonymous from Tembe family in KZN. I am writing this to you. Hope in prayer that you will tell the truth. I feel hurt and disappointed and hurt by the Nellie situation.

“I feel we cannot simply ignore nor tell the truth,” read the email.

“Nellie was suffering in her relationship… She struggled with cheating and abuse from Kiernan.

“It started last year when she mentioned that she tried to take her life after finding out he was sleeping with other women.

“What really shook Nellie was when she found out sexual messages of AKA and Da L.E.S’ baby mama. She was devastated.

“The messages broke her heart. It was there in plain sight, AKA was having an affair with Aurea, Da L.E.S’ baby mama who is still in a relationship with Da L.E.S."

The email also alleges that AKA attempted to silence Alexander after she threatened to tell Da L.E.S.

The email confirmed a confrontation between the former besties, with Da L.E.S deciding to cut all ties with AKA.

It is alleged that AKA blamed Tembe for the fallout with Da L.E.S.

Taking to her Instagram Stories after the news broke, Alexander shared a video of her and the “Elon Musk” hitmaker together in a bathtub. She captioned it: ”Good morning. Love and light to all” with a kissing lips emoji.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Da L.E.S neither confirmed nor denied the claims made on the episode podcast.

“In moments of tragedy, there are no winners. It is with a heavy heart, but I choose to focus on the future where my family and love is the baseline; I think we need a lot more of it to go around, as no one wins in conflict!” read her statement.