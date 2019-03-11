Danny K. Picture: Instagram
Local singer Danny K has ruffled many "All Lives Matter" feathers following his comment about "not enough white people call out racism" on Friday.

In a series of tweets, the "Hurt So Bad" singer claimed that not enough white people call out racism when it happens and that even if it's uncomfortable, they should stand firm and have courage. 

Adding that he is bewildered by the lack of empathy shown by many white South Africans and that white people "have benefited from the marginalisation and exclusion of people of colour."

These comments caused the All Lives Matter brigade, along with Afrikaans singer Chris Chameleon, to clap back at the singer with such gems as "Hi Danny - retweet this but now replace white with black. If the first statement was true, the second would be equally true" and "Danny, racism is rampant on both sides of the colour spectrum."

Chris was so pressed about Danny K's comments that he responded by posting a 10-minute long rant in an attempt to refute Danny K's sentiments. Saying things such as "it's popular for a white guy to call out another white guy about racism for exposure". 

Adding that he "believe[s] black people are fully capable of racism" and "when black people are racist it gets a lot less attention".

After the initial backlash on his comments, Danny K  tweeted that it's "fascinating to see the response to my tweets. While I don't agree with many of the views I fully support the right to freedom of speech. If we could focus that passion (on both sides) towards building a place in which we ALL can win."