Not enough white people call out racism when it rears it ugly head. Yes it may be uncomfortable and yes you may be the singular unpopular opinion, but stand firm and have COURAGE. We can no longer be silent. #WorldsApartOrPartners @KabeloMabalane 🇿🇦— Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 8, 2019
I'm totally bewildered with the lack of empathy shown by many white South Africans. You don't need to be woke to get that for the most part we have benefited from the marginalisation and exclusion of people of colour. Own your priveldge, appreciate it and pay it forward 🇿🇦— Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 8, 2019
Hi Danny - retweet this but now replace white with black. If the first statement was true, the second would be equally true.— Chris K (@Chris_K007) March 10, 2019
Go ahead - show us you are balanced and not just trying to be PC.
Danny, racism is rampant on both sides of the colour spectrum. Why you would choose to post something that is so divisive is indeed puzzling. I suggest that you think carefully in future before singling out only one race group. Our country has never been so divided as it is today— Colyn Jones (@ColynJones1) March 11, 2019
Been fascinating to see the response to my tweets. While I don't agree with many of the views I fully support the right to freedom of speech. If we could focus that passion (on both sides) towards building a place in which we ALL can win- we would be further along than we are 🇿🇦— Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 10, 2019