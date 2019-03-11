Danny K. Picture: Instagram



Local singer Danny K has ruffled many "All Lives Matter" feathers following his comment about "not enough white people call out racism" on Friday.

In a series of tweets, the "Hurt So Bad" singer claimed that not enough white people call out racism when it happens and that even if it's uncomfortable, they should stand firm and have courage.





Adding that he is bewildered by the lack of empathy shown by many white South Africans and that white people "have benefited from the marginalisation and exclusion of people of colour."

Not enough white people call out racism when it rears it ugly head. Yes it may be uncomfortable and yes you may be the singular unpopular opinion, but stand firm and have COURAGE. We can no longer be silent. #WorldsApartOrPartners @KabeloMabalane 🇿🇦 — Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 8, 2019

I'm totally bewildered with the lack of empathy shown by many white South Africans. You don't need to be woke to get that for the most part we have benefited from the marginalisation and exclusion of people of colour. Own your priveldge, appreciate it and pay it forward 🇿🇦 — Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 8, 2019

These comments caused the All Lives Matter brigade, along with Afrikaans singer Chris Chameleon, to clap back at the singer with such gems as "Hi Danny - retweet this but now replace white with black. If the first statement was true, the second would be equally true" and "Danny, racism is rampant on both sides of the colour spectrum."

Hi Danny - retweet this but now replace white with black. If the first statement was true, the second would be equally true.



Go ahead - show us you are balanced and not just trying to be PC. — Chris K (@Chris_K007) March 10, 2019

Danny, racism is rampant on both sides of the colour spectrum. Why you would choose to post something that is so divisive is indeed puzzling. I suggest that you think carefully in future before singling out only one race group. Our country has never been so divided as it is today — Colyn Jones (@ColynJones1) March 11, 2019

Chris was so pressed about Danny K's comments that he responded by posting a 10-minute long rant in an attempt to refute Danny K's sentiments. Saying things such as "it's popular for a white guy to call out another white guy about racism for exposure".





Adding that he "believe[s] black people are fully capable of racism" and "when black people are racist it gets a lot less attention".

After the initial backlash on his comments, Danny K tweeted that it's "fascinating to see the response to my tweets. While I don't agree with many of the views I fully support the right to freedom of speech. If we could focus that passion (on both sides) towards building a place in which we ALL can win."





Been fascinating to see the response to my tweets. While I don't agree with many of the views I fully support the right to freedom of speech. If we could focus that passion (on both sides) towards building a place in which we ALL can win- we would be further along than we are 🇿🇦 — Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 10, 2019







