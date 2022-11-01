Davido’s son reportedly drowns in pool, celebrities share their condolences

Reports have been swirling on the internet since early on Tuesday, November 1, that Nigerian afrobeats star Davido and chef Chioma Rowland’s son, Ifeanyi, has died.
According to numerous reports, the three-year-old drowned in a swimming pool at Davido’s Banana Island residence in Lagos State while Davido and Rowland were away at a family gathering.
Just a few days ago, Rowland had shared a birthday tribute to her son on her Instagram feed.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life. Mummy loves you so much, may God always bless you for me. God has been so faithful to us and I'm so grateful to be called your mummy. May you be greater than your parents in Jesus' name, amen. Love you twin! #big3.”
Celebrities from Nigeria and beyond have been taking to social media to express their condolences to the couple as news of Ifeanyi’s death continues to spread.
Nigerian actor and comedian Sydney Talker, who’s a close friend of Davido’s, posted an Instagram Story with a broken heart emoji.
Another popular Nigerian comedian and actor who appears to have close ties with the “Fall” hitmaker shared his heartbreak on Instagram.
“The death of a child is unnatural, unfair and tragic. This hits me so bad.”
Actor and content creator Lasisi Elenu also shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram: “Father heal your children's heart from this pain, strengthen them in such a dark and hurtful time. Oh lord!! Amen.”
British rapper and singer @Steffldon Tweeted: “Prayers up for Chioma and Davido 🙏🏾❤️”
Prayers up for Chioma and Davido 🙏🏾❤️— 1DON (@stefflondon) November 1, 2022
Forbes-featured Nigerian media personality Sally Suleiman added: "We love you Davido, we are praying for your family. We wait to hear from you, till then we are praying for you and your family."
We love you Davido, we are praying for your family. We wait to hear from you, till then we are praying for you and your family.— Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) October 31, 2022
Popular Nigerian preacher and radio personality, Daddy Freeze went live on Instagram to share that he was very emotional, before explaining that he was in no position to confirm nor deny that Ifeanyi had died. He then posted the Instagram Live on his feed with the caption, “The Darkest Hour”.
Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment digital magazine here.