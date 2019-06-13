Alison Sweeney with her mother Polly and daughter Megan. Picture: Facebook.

There is no doubt that Hollywood stars love holidaying in South Africa. Whether its going on safari in the Kruger National Park or shark diving off the coast of Cape Town, Mzansi is loved by international stars.



The latest international star on holiday in South Africa is "Days of Our Lives" star, Alison Sweeney.





Sweeney (42), known for her role as Sami Brady on the American soap Days of Our Lives, is currently in Cape Town. She arrived in the city over the weekend and has already explored the V&A Waterfront, the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa and toured the South Peninsula with her mother Polly Sweeney and daughter Megan Sanov.













"We have arrived safely in Cape Town. And we hit the ground running to enjoy everything we could - also to ward off jet lag -- so maybe we were a bit loopy by the end but it was amazing," she wrote on Facebook on Sunday.





After her tour of the South Peninsula, Sweeney said on Facebook, “On Monday she wrote "Today we toured the whole southern peninsula. There are such incredible vistas - and amazing wildlife! Baboons, penguins, seals and so much more".







