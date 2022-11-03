DBN Gogo, Busiswa among others to feature on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

Musicians DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna and Busiswa have given fans reason to shower them with praises following their inclusion on the soundtrack of the Marvel movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. South African artists are always doing amazing things that make the country proud in their respective careers.

Black Panther’s music team clearly love the sounds from South Africans as the film’s first soundtrack album, which was curated by Kendrick Lamar, featured award-winning Mzansi musicians Sjava, Babes Wodumo, Saudi and Yugen Blakrok. Marvel Studios on Wednesday, November 2, revealed the tracklist for the music from and inspired by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and several Mzansi artist names are seen. The full soundtrack list comes after the release of Rihanna’s new song “Lift Me Up” which announced her return to music after a number of years.

DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna and Busiswa feature on two tracks: “Love and Loyalty (Believe)” and “Jele”. Taking to social media DBN Gogo shared that the amapiano singles were also produced by Unlimited Soul SA and Elton Kimobana. Msolo expressed his joy on his Instagram post by sharing the good news that his music was now in a movie, an international one mind you.

Busiswa also took a moment to reflect on her international success, this is not the first time she is working on a movie soundtrack. Busiswa is also featured on Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” on the song “My Power” and now she can add “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to the list. The album is set for release on November 4 and fans cannot wait to hear what their favourite Mzansi artists have cooked up.

