DBN Gogo set to perform at Coachella

Local amapiano superstar DBN Gogo is making her debut at one of the biggest festivals in the world, Coachella. On Tuesday, the official Heineken US Twitter page announced the line-up including the “Khuza Gogo” star and Major League DJz for the Heineken House stage at the festival, saying: “Here’s to Live Music Being Live Again!”

“Check out the #HeinekenHouse Coachella line-up below. Who are you most excited to see?” Here’s to Live Music Being Live Again! Check out the #HeinekenHouse Coachella line up below. Who are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/WVKMwZhHk2 — Heineken US (@Heineken_US) March 29, 2022 Reacting to the news being made public, DBN Gogo wrote, “Coachella let’s go” and “pushin piano @coachella”. Coachella let’s go 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/PUqXfxQfIm — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) March 29, 2022 🅿️ushin 🅿️iano @coachella 🔥



Weekend 2 #HeinekenHouse @Heineken_US 🍻💚 pic.twitter.com/tu5KesZmEA — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) March 30, 2022 Fans were elated with the news that the “Possible” hitmaker will join Black Coffee at one of the most famous festivals in the world.

Deciding on it was no easy task for the DJ but she eventually picked Zikode. The names, “Radebe, Bhungane, Mtimkhulu, Zikode, Mashwabadada inkomo nempondpo zayo”, are tattooed on her arm, a clear nod to how much her ancestral roots mean to her. There are several plans for the record label, especially when it comes to working with upcoming talent. Which is something that DBN Gogo is really big on, lowering the ladder for those trying to make it.

