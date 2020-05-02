Deep Soul Sensation Saturday's to support DJs affected by Covid-19

There is no denying that the lockdown put in place to present the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa has helped stop the spread but it has also had a negative effect on the music industry.

However many are coming together to help DJ's who have felt the pinch the hardest.

Fans of deep and soulful house are in for a treat in May as Ballantine's True Music hosts the Deep Soul Sensation Saturday's (DSSS). A weekly live streaming event featuring top South African and international house deejay's all-in aid of the DJ Relief Fund. It kicks off this Saturday, May 2 at 10pm with sets from the legendary Vinny Da Vinci, DJ Christos, Lady Sakhe and Thabo Phalatse.

The event is an extension of the Dance Music Summit (DMS) which was due to take place on 28 March this year but cancelled due to COVID-19 regulations.

Ballantine's True Music who was one of the sponsors of DMS has partnered with the organisers to host the event on its Facebook page.