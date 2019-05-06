View this post on Instagram
My little Princess, Angel on Earth, biggest joy and baby sister, Franje, passed away earlier today. Our hearts are aching beyond measure but I am grateful knowing she’s forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth. She’s laughing, running and playing in heaven just like we always hoped she would on earth . She’s free ! Thank you for all your prayers, love and support. ❤️ Lief jou vir altyd my Sussa en eendag sal ons weer bymekaar wees!
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters shares heartfelt tribute after teen sister dies
South African-born Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has received an outpouring of love and support after revealing that her younger sister died on Sunday.
Franje, 13, was born without a cerebellum, severely limiting her ability to walk, talk and develop as most other children would.
Nel's fiancé former NFL star and current professional baseball player also shared a touching tribute, alongside a photo oh him, Franje and Nel. He wrote: " Our loss but heavens gain. So grateful for the hope we have of being reunited with the ones we love through our Heavenly Father. Mr & Mrs Peters and @demileighnp we are praying for you and love you so much."