Dineo Langa says she was fired from 'The Queen'

We expect this will once again increase the backlash towards the Fergusons.

Actress and television presenter Dineo Langa has revealed that she was fired from "The Queen" and that her character, Kea Khoza will be dying soon. Dineo revealed this on an Instagram post when a fan asked her a question. In April reports surfaced that Dineo was fired when she asked for time off to shoot a film. At the time it was reported that the actress, who has been with the Mzansi Magic soapie since its inception four years ago, was allegedly sent a letter by Ferguson Films informing her that she should not bother to report for duty after the lockdown.

When Dineo commented on a post by her on-screen brother this week, played by Loyiso MacDonald, fans started asking when her character was returning to their screens.

"When does Kea come back from Dubai", asked one Instagram user.

"Ang'buyi mina ngaxoshwa", she said which means "I am not coming back, I was fired".

Replying to another user she said: "My character was removed from the show. The character will be dying soon soon".

Responding to questions sent by IOL Entertainment in April, Lauren Nell, a showrunner at Ferguson Films, said that Dineo's contract was not terminated.

"Dineo's contract was not terminated. She is still on payroll until the end of May. Dineo was released to go and shoot her movie. Scripts had to be rewritten to accommodate this as she was on an 'A' storyline. She was scheduled to return in April, but due to the lockdown, everything has changed. All cast and crew contracts end at the end of May", she said.