Dineo Ranaka celebrates being divorced

Local media personality Dineo Ranaka is celebrating being a divorced woman. It seems Dineo’s divorce is finally finalised and the outspoken personality is handling it in the best way possible.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Metro FM presenter shared a post that had several memes joking about divorce. In her caption, it was a full on celebration, as she wrote her thoughts on the process of divorce. "DIVORCE: Waas it worth it? F**K YEAH!!!!!!" she wrote. Dineo is certainly not about to be moping around over being divorced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) Amapiano vocalist Lady Du suggested that they throw a party and the Dineo's Diary star was in full agreement. In January last year Dineo surprised her fans when she announced she had gotten married when her new surname Ranaka-Pesha appeared on the end credit of the TV show Mzali Wam, where she served as an executive producer. The TV and radio personality had, however, kept her relationship off social media only sharing certain moments with her followers.

Her past public relationships must have made her want to take caution with her marriage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) However, just months into their marriage, Dineo revealed that her marriage had ended. On her IG stories she posted a message that explained why her marriage ended. She shared a quote that read: “Toxic people condition you to believe that the problem isn’t the abuse itself but instead, your reaction to the abuse.”

Below that post she wrote: “My marriage was made up of this and I said… Goodbye manipulation.” It's unclear as to what ended the Pesha’s marriage but one thing is known Dineo is not one to tolerate nonsense or stay in situations where she is undervalued. It seems Dineo's divorce is finally finalised and the outspoken personality is handling it in a great way.