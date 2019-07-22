#FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/ztDGWX92dQ— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 22, 2019
The suspense is over. The Big Dawg has arrived.— 947 loves you! (@947) July 22, 2019
Hey, @djfreshsa.
Welcome to #947Joburg.
If you love the Big Dawg, 947 loves you❤️#FreshOn947 #DJFreshSA
More details: https://t.co/dQsTO6mj7n https://t.co/PhhBYr3Je5
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👌🏽#Freshon947 renale wena grootman. https://t.co/htPEAixpSF— Champion🏆 (@WellDressed___) July 22, 2019
I guess we are moving to 94.7! #FreshOn947 our new home 🏠 🕺🏿 pic.twitter.com/TTR1kdBiUe— Meshack Baloyi (@ImMESHB) July 22, 2019
@DJFreshSA from @Yfm to @5FM to @METROFMSA to @947 Lead us to the promised land Moses of the airwaves #FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/lRNxKjPIjx— Fela (@felathreads) July 22, 2019