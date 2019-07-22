DJ Fresh. Picture: Supplied

Following weeks of speculations about his "next chapter'', DJ Fresh finally revealed he had found a new home at 94.7 Joburg.



DJ Fresh ( real name Thato Sikwane), will host the afternoon drive show, "Fresh on 94.7", starting from August 1 from 3pm until 7pm.





He will be joined by Mantsoe Pout.





Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, DJ Fresh made the announcement, sharing a video of him chatting to his new co-host calling the station for a job. He captioned the post: ‘#FreshOn947’

The station also welcomed DJ Fresh.





"The suspense is over. The Big Dawg has arrived. Hey, @djfreshsa. Welcome to #947Joburg. If you love the Big Dawg, 947 loves you❤️#FreshOn947 #DJFreshSA "

DJ Fresh was fired by the SABC on Tuesday, July 9. The radio personality had been suspended by the public broadcaster after a complaint by a listener over his use of foul language on air.





Shortly after the news broke, DJ Fresh released a statement on social media, confirming his exit from Metro FM.

"My time at Metro FM was nothing short of magical. Thanks to all of the listeners and colleagues that made it what it was," he said.

"I have no regrets about how this worked out, because I firmly believe that fair labour practice is about correction more than it is about being grossly punitive. As a principle I would sooner walk away from a job than accept such abuse. To those I offended with the use of the word M*****y, I apologise unreservedly and will do better next time," he wrote.

He concluded his statement by stating that his 'next chapter', would commence on August 1. This caused a stir on social media, with fans wondering where DJ Fresh is moving to. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👌🏽#Freshon947 renale wena grootman. https://t.co/htPEAixpSF — Champion🏆 (@WellDressed___) July 22, 2019 I guess we are moving to 94.7! #FreshOn947 our new home 🏠 🕺🏿 pic.twitter.com/TTR1kdBiUe — Meshack Baloyi (@ImMESHB) July 22, 2019 @DJFreshSA from @Yfm to @5FM to @METROFMSA to @947 Lead us to the promised land Moses of the airwaves #FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/lRNxKjPIjx — Fela (@felathreads) July 22, 2019



