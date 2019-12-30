DJ Fresh livid over ‘stolen’ cologne in Dubai hotel









DJ Fresh. Picture: Instagram /@djfreshsa World-renowned club DJ and radio host DJ Fresh's recent trip to Dubai left a bitter taste in his mouth when his cologne went missing from his hotel suite. DJ Fresh, who spent his first Christmas in 25 years without working, took time off to spend a well-deserving holiday with his family in the luxurious Atlantis hotel, located at the Palm Island in Dubai. Seemingly, the festivities did not come without its share of hurdles when a personal item belonging to the deck master got stolen. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, DJ Fresh expressed his disappointment at the stolen cologne, he wrote: “Amazing resort & hospitality! Apart from where a bottle of cologne seemingly walked out our room, & cleaning staff didn’t see it do so! 😡 (@ Atlantis The Palm in Dubai)

But when a Twitter user, @Inspector_Heno tried to mock the situation, the 94.7 radio host clapped back.

"Ai fresh, u can afford 10 more bt I understand you point boss," wrote @Inspector_Heno.

To which DJ Fresh replied: "So why are we even having this discussion then?"

The incident clearly didn't dampened the holiday mood. Check out some of the activities the radio personality got up to in Dubai.

Chilling by the beach

The master of decks "At the Top, Burj Khalifa"

And then the Big Dawg hits the gym "after eating two burgers a day in the past five days."