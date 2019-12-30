World-renowned club DJ and radio host DJ Fresh's recent trip to Dubai left a bitter taste in his mouth when his cologne went missing from his hotel suite.
DJ Fresh, who spent his first Christmas in 25 years without working, took time off to spend a well-deserving holiday with his family in the luxurious Atlantis hotel, located at the Palm Island in Dubai.
Seemingly, the festivities did not come without its share of hurdles when a personal item belonging to the deck master got stolen.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, DJ Fresh expressed his disappointment at the stolen cologne, he wrote: “Amazing resort & hospitality! Apart from where a bottle of cologne seemingly walked out our room, & cleaning staff didn’t see it do so! 😡 (@ Atlantis The Palm in Dubai)