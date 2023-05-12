DJ Kyeezi parts ways with Destiny six months after luxury establishment opening

Six months after kicking off his new business venture as the co-owner of Destiny, a luxury entertainment destination in Cape Town, DJ Kyeezi has announced his departure from the establishment in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyeezi The Tall Wonder (@kyeezi) In his post, he attached a statement which read: “After almost 6 months of dedicated service and building this exciting lifestyle destination, Kyeezi has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as one of the owners of Club Destiny in Cape Town.

“DJ Kyeezi has decided to explore new business ventures and will be transitioning his ownership of the club to the rest of the team. “Destiny has been my pride and joy since its inception last year, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have owned and operated such an amazing venue with my partners.” DJ Kyeezi. Picture: Raquel Fernandes The statement continued: “However, I believe that it’s time for me to move on and explore new business opportunities. I am confident that the rest of the team at Destiny will continue to maintain the high standards and exceptional service that our guests have come to expect.”

DJ Kyeezi was in business with three partners – restaurateur Theo Pearson, event specialist Bevan Chetty and marketing guru Natano Brache. DJ Kyeezi told IOL Entertainment: “There is no bad vibes or anything, it’s just time for me to move on now and try new things. “I look forward to hosting a few upcoming outdoor events in Cape Town with Cape Town acts on the line-up.

“I am always busy on Metro FM and Good Hope FM, but my core focus is creating outdoor experiences for Cape Town artist and Cape Town consumers.” We asked how he copes with juggling both radio stations, he quipped: “I don’t drink… as much as people think I do!” “I treat it as any nine-to-five, the discipline and being extremely organised is the only way I get to cope with both stations.