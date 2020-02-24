Local music producers DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee got into a twar over masters ownership on Monday.
According to MixButton, a master recording is the official original recording of a song, sound or performance. The owner of said masters is then able to licence music for third parties such as TV, film, commercial adverts and even sampling of a song.
The "Lorch" producer's rant kicked off after a Twitter user posted a picture of Kabza De Small and said that he looks like a 40-year-old drunkard.
Maphorisa then responded and said "Futsek mind ur f*cken business".