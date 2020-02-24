DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee twar over masters









DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram Local music producers DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee got into a twar over masters ownership on Monday. According to MixButton, a master recording is the official original recording of a song, sound or performance. The owner of said masters is then able to licence music for third parties such as TV, film, commercial adverts and even sampling of a song. The "Lorch" producer's rant kicked off after a Twitter user posted a picture of Kabza De Small and said that he looks like a 40-year-old drunkard. Maphorisa then responded and said "Futsek mind ur f*cken business".

Futsek mind ur fucken business https://t.co/n9voWWrgwo — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 22, 2020

Following this tweeps criticized his response and he clapped back to their criticisms.

my mom made me shut da fuckup https://t.co/Q9UnogeQ3B — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020

if i was arrogant trust me i wouldn’t have worked with everyone in Sauta



Iam not Dj Cleo stop fucken comparing



N wena u not God



U dnt even know wat has going on before Kabza became this Kabza now so shut da fuck up



U no jack shit about me https://t.co/xrPUcs4PQs — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020

This led to the "Phoyisa" hitmaker sharing that Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo don't own the masters for their music.

While Kabza De Small, Samthing Soweto and himself are in position of their masters.

Samthin Soweto Owns His Masters

Kabza De Small Owns His Masters

Dj Maphorisa i own my Masters



Lady Zamar doesn’t own Their Masters

Prince Kaybee doesn’t own Their Masters

Mafikizolo doesn’t own Their Masters



do you know wats the difference?

i empower n the world doesn’t.

facts — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020

The "Fetch Your Life" producer didn't take kindly to these comments and quote tweeted him saying:

"•Prince Kaybee owns shares in a short term insurance company that exists in 3 African Countries

"•Prince Kaybee owns a trucking company with a fleet of 15 horses and 8 SideTippers

"•Prince Kaybee owns flats “Willow Glen Bloemfontein” with 12 Units".

•Prince Kaybee owns shares in a short term insurance company that exists in 3 African Countries

•Prince Kaybee owns a trucking company with a fleet of 15 horses and 8 SideTippers

•Prince Kaybee owns flats “Willow Glen Bloemfontein” with 12 Units https://t.co/n8z5FynoqJ — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 24, 2020

Fans weren't impressed with response and quickly jumped into his mentions to correct him.

He was talking about masters not other business interests. If you wanted to comment you should have commented about what he was saying.. Simple — Lufuno🍉🍉🍉 (@Tsepo202020) February 24, 2020

You are losing the point boi. Who owns your masters? 🤔 😂 — Nqobile OG Sithole 😇 (@JoeyJohnsonZA) February 24, 2020

You still don't own your Masters — Lukhanyo T-lee Tomi (@LukhanyoTomi) February 24, 2020

Isifikile iDrama queen enguPrince KB pic.twitter.com/MWPGzZuqtb — Zulu man with some power (@Sandilenkanini) February 24, 2020

The "Nana Thula" responded to Prince Kaybee's tweet and said he was missing the point.

Aaiii Sharp u missed the point 🙄 https://t.co/2eniqEVlv9 — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020

This comes after rumours were floating around that the two power music producers had beef with the "Gugulethu" hitmaker squashing it and saying that they are brothers.