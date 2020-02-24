DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram

Local music producers DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee got into a twar over masters ownership on Monday. 

According to MixButton, a master recording is the official original recording of a song, sound or performance. The owner of said masters is then able to licence music for third parties such as  TV, film, commercial adverts and even sampling of a song. 

The "Lorch" producer's rant kicked off after a Twitter user posted a picture of Kabza De Small and said that he looks like a 40-year-old drunkard. 

Maphorisa then responded and said "Futsek mind ur f*cken business".

Following this tweeps criticized his response and he clapped back to their criticisms. 

This led to the "Phoyisa" hitmaker sharing that Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo don't own the masters for their music. 

While Kabza De Small, Samthing Soweto and himself are in position of their masters. 

The "Fetch Your Life" producer didn't take kindly to these comments and quote tweeted him saying: 

"•Prince Kaybee owns shares in a short term insurance company that exists in 3 African Countries

"•Prince Kaybee owns a trucking company with a fleet of 15 horses and 8 SideTippers

"•Prince Kaybee owns flats “Willow Glen Bloemfontein” with 12 Units".

Fans weren't impressed with response and quickly jumped into his mentions to correct him. 

The "Nana Thula" responded to Prince Kaybee's tweet and said he was missing the point.

This comes after rumours were floating around that the two power music producers had beef with the "Gugulethu" hitmaker squashing it and saying that they are brothers. 