DJ Maphorisa takes a jab at Prince Kaybee again

It seems the beef between DJ Maphorisa and his arch-rival Prince Kaybee is far from over, especially where the music masters debate is concerned.

The ongoing feud between the duo got Twitter in a frenzy just a few months ago, where their heated debate over the ownership of music masters turned into who is the best music producer and who owned the best cars.

In a Twitter rant, Maphorisa alleged that the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker, along with many local artists do not have the rights to their own music masters.

Maphorisa is once again throwing shade at Prince Kaybee, by reminding peeps that Prince Kaybee doesn't own his master recoding.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the “Scorpion King” posted a photoshopped image of Prince Kaybee, simply captioning it: “ If No Masters was a per....... mxm let me Tool.”