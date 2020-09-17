DJ Maphorisa takes a jab at Prince Kaybee again
It seems the beef between DJ Maphorisa and his arch-rival Prince Kaybee is far from over, especially where the music masters debate is concerned.
The ongoing feud between the duo got Twitter in a frenzy just a few months ago, where their heated debate over the ownership of music masters turned into who is the best music producer and who owned the best cars.
In a Twitter rant, Maphorisa alleged that the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker, along with many local artists do not have the rights to their own music masters.
Maphorisa is once again throwing shade at Prince Kaybee, by reminding peeps that Prince Kaybee doesn't own his master recoding.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the “Scorpion King” posted a photoshopped image of Prince Kaybee, simply captioning it: “ If No Masters was a per....... mxm let me Tool.”
If No Masters was a per....... mxm let me Tool https://t.co/xZSbqYgL6t pic.twitter.com/kkbAMQCmQF— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) September 16, 2020
Maphorisa was retweeting a Kanye West’s post about wanting to buy his masters from Universal.
This comes after the American rapper had this week, launched a new social media campaign, demanding to gain control of the rights to his music and publishing from his record label with his record company, Universal Music Group, and his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing.
Meanwhile, Prince Kaybee recently announced his partnership with the international fashion brand, Cotton On.
Taking to social media on Thursday he said: “I was gonna announce this on Friday but my people already in stores buying. I’ve partnered with Cotton On/ Factorie and “Fetch Your Life” T’s are available at Cotton On/ Factorie or you can order online.🙏🏾🥇🙏🏾.” Talk about boss moves!