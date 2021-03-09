DJ Sabby leaves YFM after 10 years

Radio personality Sabelo ‘DJ Sabby’ Mtshali is leaving YFM after a successful decade at the youth station. His last show is on Friday, March 26. Taking to social media on Monday, DJ Sabby announced his departure from the radio station. “Thank you for the memories and the platform. It’s been an amazing ride. Last show 26 March 2021 🙏🏾. “I found my voice on YFM and I got to harness my skills and perfect my craft to what it is today.”

The drive-time radio host said: “I truly had an organic growth within the YFM umbrella and for me, that’s genuinely one thing I loved about the space because every year I could point out my growth and work on my weaknesses.

“(I) joined daytime radio at 23 years old hosting lunch, moved to drive at 25 years old.

“Those are some amazing achievements that I got to tick off my wish-list within my twenties.

“A few accolades that came with it and passport stamps. Timeless memories.”

While he is yet to announce his next move, one thing is certain: DJ Sabby is not ready to hang up the microphone.

“I am so excited and nervous at the same time.

“The butterflies in my stomach are louder at this moment and that’s the feeling that keeps me going because once it goes off - I’d be scared.

“I am excited to meet new people, a new team to rep, introduce myself to new listeners and grow in spaces that I am not familiar with at the moment, but most importantly to engage in new ideas with a different approach to my current template.”

Soon after the announcement, fans and industry fans flooded DJ Sabby’s timeline with best wishes.

“Congratulations on all your achievements brother. All the best with the journey ahead.

“To bigger and better things. Thank you to @yfm for giving all of us opportunities and changing all our lives.

“We will forever be grateful 🙏🏿,” commented media personality and author of “Billionaires Under Construction”, DJ Sbu Leope.

Radio presenter Katlego Mabusela wrote: “Can't wait to watch you take on your next chapter with the same energy as you did this one! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Well done bro!!!!”

“I have had the honour of working with DJ Sabby for nine of his 10 years at YFM. Sabby epitomizes professionalism and commitment. We will miss his charming and charismatic nature at the station. We wish him every success,” commented Haseena Cassim, MD of YFM.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you did it @dj_sabby you walked your journey and rocked the airwaves. All the best with your future in radio papa,” said radio and television host Smash Afrika (real name Afrika Mdutyulwa).

DJ Sabby joined YFM through the Y-Academy in April 2010. Six months later, he was offered a trainee slot and traffic reporter position and that was the start of his pioneering journey.

DJ Sabby’s drive-time show was the longest-running drive show ever within YFM as well as on all urban radio in South Africa.

“The Best Drive” received critical acclaim, racking up multiple best drive time show radio nominations during its 5-year run.

In late 2019, DJ Sabby joined the BBC’s radio show called “This Is Africa”, hosted by DJ Edu, as a correspondent profiling African acts in the music space.