DJ Sabby’s big move at Metro FM: ‘I worked 14 years for this moment’

Seasoned radio personality Sabelo “DJ Sabby” Mtshali has announced his big move at Metro FM - he is the new host of the popular mid-morning show “The Bridge” from July 1. The announcement comes after Dineo Ranaka’s exit from the station earlier this month.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ranaka, who hosted “The Bridge” for more than five years, bid her listeners farewell on June 17, following her move to Gauteng-based commercial radio station Kaya 959. DJ Sabby, who joined the public broadcaster last year as the host of the weekend show “Metro FM Top 40”, which was later renamed the ”Metro FM Top 30“, says he’s thrilled to move to the weekday slot. “I'm FINALLY a weekday DJ on METRO FM. Ngathi ngiyaphupha (It feels so surreal) 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Worked for 14 years for this moment! God is great! 🏆,” he tweeted.

I'm FINALLY a weekday DJ on METRO FM. Ngathi ngiyaphupha 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Worked for 14 years for this moment! God is great! 🏆 — The Best Thing Ever Official (@SabbyTheDJ) June 29, 2022 “I’m honoured to be trusted with such a show and looking forward to delivering amazing brunch time radio,” the star added on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Best Thing Ever (@dj_sabby) The star will keep his Saturday slot as the Metro Top 30 host. Fans and industry friends, including Mo Flava, Naked DJ, Robert Marawa, Melanie Bala and Moshe Ndiki, took to social media to congratulate DJ Sabby on his achievement.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement shared with IOL Entertainment, Metro FM’s business manager Kina Nhlengethwa congratulated DJ Sabby on his new role. “At just 32 years old, DJ Sabby has achieved what many dream of achieving and, with so many ahead of him, he together with the station are excited about where the journey is headed,” Nhlengethwa said. In her statement, Nhlengethwa explained that the new and improved “The Bridge” would bring listeners a variety of inspirational, fun, engaging content and music to ensure the delivery of an entertaining as well as insightful mid-morning show.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The daily lifestyle show is the bridge between one’s reality, opportunities and endless possibilities, and it isn’t complete without the famous ‘Ask a Man’ feature,” she added. DJ Sabby left YFM in 2021, after 10 years at the popular youth station. He joined YFM in April 2010 through the Y-Academy and, six months later, he was offered a trainee slot and traffic reporter position, and that was the start of his journey as a radio host.

Story continues below Advertisement