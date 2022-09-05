DJ Sbu honoured by local barber’s tribute cut

A local barber has paid tribute to radio and media personality DJ Sbu (real name Sbusiso Leope) through a creative haircut outlining the music producer’s face and hairstyle. Sbu was clearly delighted by the gesture and thanked the barber, who goes by the name of Vein Unity.

Vein Unity cut the image of Sbu’s face into a client’s hair and said he was inspired by Sbu’s hustle and therefore wanted to pay homage. Taking to his Instagram timeline, DJ Sbu shared the snap and offered to bless the barber with gifts. Vein Unity posted the image on Instagram with a message to reach Sbu.

In the post he said: “In Honour of the best hustlers I personally look up to I could say many words about how you Inspire me Mkhuluwa DJ Sbu, Not Just as the Barber but as an entrepreneur I'm also looking forward on Building my Brand Veinrawyalbarbers Like you did on Mofaya💜💜😤🔥 “This is to honor you Mkhuluwa your energy Sparks Us too😤😤We need that #Mofaya 🔥🔥.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vein Unity (@vein.unity) Sbu shared the image on his Instagram and captioned it: “Creativity at its best. @vein.unity congratulations 🙏🏿I'm humbled for the love and bravery to have me on your head my brother.

“I can smell the flowers, and they're highly appreciated. May you be blessed in everything you touch. I’d like to send you a Complimentary @mofaya_official Jumpsuit and some complimentary stock of drinks.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) Fans had mixed reactions to the art tribute. fxheropro wrote: “This is the funniest shit ever that dude is definitely taking an L 😂😂”

stilomagolide wrote: ‘“I won’t lie it’s creative Kodwa a serious face dj sbu behind ur head is dangerous Behaviour.” shiftinglives wrote: “Big up to the barber👏👏👏👏👏”. greybtc wrote: “😅😅😅😅 This is legendary. Next time I’m in jhb. I’m getting a haircut from this barber”.

In July, trolls took to Twitter to call Sbu “dirty” and “shabby”. He was accused of “not taking good care of himself” after a picture of him went viral. The screenshot picture – where he looked almost unrecognisable – was taken from an interview with American YouTube content creator Mansa Mayne on his award-winning YouTube channel “The Hustlers Corner SA”. Tweeps have since been bashing Sbu for his image.

In August, he took to social media and told naysayers to leave him alone. In a video shared by @kulanicool, Sbu asked tweeps what was wrong with his beard and hair. “Guys what’s wrong with my hair guys? Do you guys love me any less now? Apparently people are saying I don’t bath.