DJ Sbu showered with dollars while gigging in New York: ‘I receive them all with God’s grace’

Radio and media personality DJ Sbu, real name Sbusiso Leope, recently performed at the Superior Ingredients in Brooklyn, New York, where fans made it rain while he played his set. The 45-year-old DJ shared a video of himself being showered with dollars and said he was honoured by the kind gesture from fans.

Story continues below Advertisement

He captioned the video: “It’s a different feeling to be thrown ngaMaDollar🤣 I receive them all with God’s grace and humility. It’s a good sign for the future. I promise to turn them into billions of dollars. “May all that money multiply where it all came from. May it also multiply to every person reading this caption. Keep pushing your dreams. We living ours🙏🏿.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) @adyxonvocals wrote: “Beautiful 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 congratulations @djsbulive see you in studio.”

@oscarmbo said: “We living ours! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.” @mike_champofficial commented: “You deserve it my brother 🇿🇦✊🏾 @djsbulive.” @zandyshej said: “You’re appreciated, loved, an inspiration, a legend and NEW YORK was there for it all!! They left no stone unturned with DJ SBU..Give him his flowers now 💐💐💐💐.”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) This flood of good vibes for DJ Sbu must come as a relief after his recent spate of negativity following his “scruffy appearance” comments. The screen shot picture – where he looked almost unrecognisable – was taken from an interview with American YouTube content creator Mansa Mayne on his award-winning YouTube channel “The Hustlers Corner SA”.

Story continues below Advertisement