DJ Shimza dragged for not washing his own underwear

Considering the year he had on social media in 2021, one would think that DJ Shimza would be a bit more cautious in 2022 with what he says online.

Last year, the award-winning DJ was dragged by social media users and even politicians more times than we can count. That has not stopped him from saying whatever he wants to though, even if it does see him trend for all the wrong reasons. This week, the star hit the top of the trends list for all the wrong reasons.

This was after he said he needed his domestic worker to return or else he would have no clean socks to use. He tweeted: “My helper needs to come back now, I’m completely out of socks, Ke setse ka tsa ko bounce (I’m left with Bounce socks), tempted to wear them”. My helper needs to come back now, I’m completely out of socks, Ke setse ka tsa ko bounce, tempted to wear them 😬🤣 — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) January 6, 2022 He added: “I don’t do my own laundry”.

When one tweep asked if he washed his own underwear, he quipped; “It’s part of laundry”. It’s part of laundry 🤷🏾‍♂️ eh eh — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) January 6, 2022 Many tweeps hit back at the DJ and said they found his tweet disgusting. It was a direct reply from Mmusi Maimane that got the most attention.